Vlad Jr. will join Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday

Sidelined since June 7 with a patellar tendon strain in his left knee, the 19-year-old was leading all Minor Leagers with a .407 batting average in 53 games with Double-A New Hampshire before his injury.

Guerrero topped the Eastern League with 83 hits, 60 RBIs, a .667 slugging percentage, 136 total bases, 30 extra-base hits and 18 doubles. He had a .457 on-base percentage and 11 home runs before going on the DL and still ranks fifth in the league in RBIs despite playing 35 fewer games than the current leader, Will Craig.

The only teenager on an Eastern League Opening Day roster, Guerrero rose to the top of MLB.com's prospect list this season when Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. exhausted their prospect eligibility.

"Miguel Cabrera is probably the best comparison because he has juice and also uses the whole field," New Hampshire hitting coach Hunter Mense told MiLB.com in May. "He has excellent barrel-to-ball skills and command of the strike zone. I realize that's a pretty lofty comparison."

Guerrero had a 37-game on-base streak at one point during the season and established himself as one of the most exciting draws in the Minors. He will attend his father's -- Vladimir Guerrero -- Hall of Fame induction cermony on Sunday, and then join the Bisons after they open a five-game homestand against Lehigh Valley on Monday -- making him one step closer to the Majors.