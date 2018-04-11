Suns' Soto sets career high with six RBIs

The Nationals' No. 2 prospect reached base in all five of his plate appearances Tuesday, going 3-for-3 with a pair of walks and a career-high six RBIs to lead Class A Hagerstown to a 9-3 triumph over Columbia at Spirit Communications Park.

Juan Soto is showing exactly what he can do with a clean bill of health.

MLB.com's No. 29 overall prospect walked in the first inning, singled in two runs in the third and smacked a two-run homer to center field in the fifth. He walked again and came around to score in the seventh, then finished his night with a two-out, two-run double in the eighth that capped the Suns' scoring.

The native of the Dominican Republic got some help from his teammates in eclipsing the career high he established with four RBIs on Sunday. Nats No. 7 prospect Yasel Antuna was on base for all three of Soto's hits and Cole Freeman -- the team's 27th-ranked prospect -- was aboard in the third and eighth.

The 19-year-old also tied his home run total from last season with his shot off starter Marcel Renteria on Tuesday. Soto was limited to 32 games last year due to an assortment of injuries.