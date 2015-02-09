Soto makes noise in Double-A debut

On the day the second-ranked Nationals prospect was promoted to Double-A Harrisburg , Soto belted a homer, a double, plated four runs and helped set up the game-winning run in the Senators' 9-8 victory over the Fisher Cats in 10 innings at FNB Field.

No matter where Juan Soto plays, he has made one thing abundantly clear: He will hit.

MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect wasted little time acclimating to Harrisburg, lining a two-RBI double to right field in the first inning off Fisher Cats starter Francisco Rios on a 2-0 offering that caught the heart of the plate.

Soto tagged the right-hander again during the next frame, this time driving an opposite-field, two-run homer on a 1-0 pitch. The 19-year-old grounded to second in his third and fourth at-bats of the night, before using his heralded plate discipline to draw a walk in the eighth. Facing New Hampshire right-hander Zach Jackson, April's South Atlantic League Player of the Month fell behind 1-2, fouled a pitch off and proceeded to take three consecutive balls. Soto then showcased his speed, swiping second for his third stolen base of the season.

Leading off the 10th with a runner on second, Soto gave a 3-1 fastball a ride to the gap in left-center, but Fisher Cats center fielder Jonathan Davis tracked it down near the wall.

Through his first two levels of the Minors this season, Soto batted .372 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs over 31 games between Class A Hagerstown and Potomac. He leads all of organized baseball in RBIs and stands third in long balls.

Toronto's top-ranked prospect, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and scored twice.