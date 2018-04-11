Robles diagnosed with hyperextended elbow

The top-ranked Washington prospect has been diagnosed with a hyperextended left elbow, Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters Tuesday night. X-rays were negative, but Robles will have more tests done after the swelling in his elbow subsides.

Victor Robles might have been on the doorstep of the Majors, but his potential return to The Show has hit a setback.

"I looked real quick and I turned my head," Martinez told MLB.com. "It wasn't good."

Video: Syracuse's Robles leaves the game

The 20-year-old outfielder left Monday's game with Triple-A Syracuse in the second inning after diving awkwardly for a shallow pop fly in the second inning. After Rochester's Gregorio Petit blooped a pitch into center field, Robles charged in, dived and landed hard on his left arm as the ball popped free from his glove. MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect was removed from the game after a visit from the Chiefs trainer and replaced by 12th-ranked Andrew Stevenson.

MiLB include

After hitting .300/.382/.493 with 10 homers and 47 RBIs across two levels last season, Robles earned a promotion to the parent club in September, where he posted a .250/.308/.458 slash line in 13 games.

The native of the Dominican Republic hit .188 in 21 games in big league Spring Training before being optioned to the International League. He went 4-for-4 with two runs scored in his second game of the season and is 5-for-13 with a homer and two RBIs through four contests.