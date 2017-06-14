Mendez, Urias headline Texas League All-Stars

Rangers No. 2 prospect Yohander Mendez and Padres No. 4 Luis Urias are among the players on the Texas League All-Star Game North and South Division rosters, which were announced Wednesday afternoon.

Mendez, No. 48 on MLB.com's overall prospect ranking list, has a chance to pitch at his home stadium at Dr Pepper Ballpark in the Double-A circuit's midsummer classic. The Frisco left-hander has a 3.36 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 62 strikeouts and a .198 average-against in 75 innings this season. He's joined on the All-Star roster by three other RoughRiders pitchers: Ariel Jurado, Collin Wiles and Cody Palmquist.

2017 Texas League All-Star rosters: North Division | South Division

Urias has taken the Texas League by storm, despite being the league's only teenager at the start of the season. MLB.com's No. 97 prospect ranks third in the circuit with a .413 OBP and places eighth with an .837 OPS through 61 games for San Antonio. He's walked more times (41) than he's struck out (31) and is listed as the starting South Division shortstop.

The South infield also boasts league home run leader J.D. Davis (16) at third base, No. 16 A's prospect Max Schrock at second and former Major League slugger Jon Singleton at first.

The North Division lineup will include some of the most productive offensive players in the Texas League this season. Tulsa slugger Edwin Rios is slated to be the starting third baseman. He leads the circuit with 127 total bases, a .562 slugging percentage and a .937 OPS. Arkansas outfielder Ian Miller, whose .335 average is the only one higher than Rios' .332, is listed as one of the North's three starting outfielders. He also leads the league with 22 steals in 49 games. The North will have plenty of speed with Springfield outfielder Oscar Mercado, who ranks second with 19 steals, also getting a starting nod.

Tulsa right-hander Scott Barlow is a favorite to start on the mound for the North. He ranks third in the Texas League with a 2.09 ERA and is second with a 0.94 WHIP over 64 2/3 innings with the Drillers. No. 9 Cardinals prospect and 2016 first-rounder Dakota Hudson, St. Louis' No. 9 prospect, are another notable names on the North pitching staff.

Fellow Cardinal and No. 98 overall prospect Jack Flaherty was added to the North Division roster as well but won't participate in the All-Star Game, having been promoted to Triple-A Memphis on June 1. He still leads the league with a 1.42 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over his 63 1/3 innings with Springfield.

Video: Frisco's Mendez finishes complete game