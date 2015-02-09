Bohm's away ... to Double-A Reading

The top-ranked Phillies prospect will join Double-A Reading on Friday, just 52 days after his most recent step up the Minor League ladder.

Video: Threshers' Bohm smashes a two-run homer

Selected third overall in the 2018 Draft, Bohm began the season batting .367 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 22 games with Class A Lakewood.

MLB.com's No. 39 overall prospect was bumped to Class A Advanced Clearwater on April 30. In 40 games with the Threshers, the 22-year-old third baseman hit .329 with four dingers and 27 RBIs.

Through 102 professional games, the Wichita State product has hit .309 with seven roundtrippers and 55 RBIs. In 376 at-bats, he has 41 walks while striking out 58 times.

Bohm went 0-for-2 in the Florida State League All-Star Game on Saturday.

He has 25 multi-hit efforts this season, including three of his last four contests, and batted .351 in his last 10 games. On Tuesday, he went 3-for-4 against Bradenton, marking his eighth three-hit game of the campaign.

In late April, Bohm told MiLB.com, "Whether I'm 0-for-4 or 4-for-4, I want to be prepared. I'm having some success lately and it's a result of really trusting my routine."

After his promotion to Clearwater, Bohm hit in 25 of his first 30 games. "When they moved me up, they told me it's the same game, don't change anything. Don't try to change what you're doing, change your approach, any of that. Just be who you are," he told MiLB.com in mid-May.