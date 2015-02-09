Aces' Cron cracks two more homers

Three days after recording his second career three-homer game , the D-backs' 19th-ranked prospect went yard twice and drove in six runs to lead Triple-A Reno to a 14-8 victory over Tacoma on Saturday at Cheney Stadium.

Count Kevin Cron among those who are sorry to see June end.

The TCU product has 13 homers and 54 RBIs, despite missing more than a month because of a strained left oblique. He put up a .316/.376/.600 slash line with eight homers and 30 RBIs this month and has been even better the past 10 games, going 18-for-40 (.450) with six roundtrippers.

So locked in was Cron that he didn't realize Saturday was the end of the month.

"It's over? Until you said something, I didn't realize June was over. Obviously, it's been good month for me, I've been putting good swings on the ball."

His big game Saturday comes just three days after he set career highs with three homers and seven RBIs in a win over Salt Lake at Greater Nevada Field.

Multi-homer games are becoming old hat for Cron, who also hit three homers for Double-A Jackson last April.

"I don't really look into the launch angle thing," Cron said about his home run barrage. "I'm just trying to square something up in the middle of the field. If I'm hitting [well], I'm not necessarily worried about home runs."

Scouts pointed out Cron's lack of walks as a negative, and that's something Cron has taken to heart.

"The last couple of years that was a big point. Not necessarily to walk more, but to swing at better pitches. Early on in my career, I was very aggressive early in the count, but I'm selectively aggressive now."

The hulking right-handed hitter blasted 51 homers in the Southern League the previous two years and was named MVP after leading the circuit in homers, RBIs, extra-base hits (60) and total bases (256).

Despite his strong showing, the D-backs didn't protect Cron on the 40-man roster last offseason, but he was not selected in the Rule 5 Draft. He preferred not to think about his strong season as validation of his talents, or that other teams made a mistake not grabbing him.

"You can't control what's goes on outside the lines," he said. "Whatever happens after the fact, you just have to keep going doing what you're doing."

Cron had plenty of help in Saturday's slugfest. A.J. Pollock homered, doubled and singled before being removed for a pinch-hitter and fellow rehabber Steven Souza tripled twice before exiting early for a pinch-hitter. Kristopher Negron also homered, while Ildemaro Vargas singled twice and scored twice.

That was enough for Jake Buchanan (5-7), who gave up seven runs on 10 hits over five innings.

Tacoma starter Ross Detwiler was reached for five runs, five hits and six walks in 3 1/3 frames. Ashton Goudeau (1-5) took the loss after allowing four runs while recording five outs.

The Rainiers dented the scoreboard as well, pounding out 14 hits. Daniel Vogelbach homered for the second game in a row, walked four times and scored three runs, while Andrew Aplin collected three singles and three runs scored.

At 25, Cron acknowledges he's looking for the next step, that being the Majors. With Paul Goldschmidt entrenched at first base, Cron has played about 75 percent of his time at third base.

"I'm trying to add more value. I'm always looking to add something. Like I said, I can't really control [whether he gets promoted]. But as a baseball player, you're always confident in your ability. I'm just not thinking about [the Majors] right now."