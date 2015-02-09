Stripers' Riley hits first three IL homers

Soon, all three might be in the Major Leagues. And Austin Riley is making his own push.

The 21-year-old Riley, who began the season as the second-youngest player in the Southern League, blasted his first three Triple-A homers, including a grand slam, as Gwinnett rolled past Norfolk, 10-0, on Sunday at Coolray Field.

Riley, who batted .333/.394/.677 with 19 extra-base hits in 27 games at Double-A, came into Sunday's matinee with six hits -- just one for extra bases -- in his first 24 at-bats for Gwinnett. He changed that quickly.

THAT'S THREE FOR RILEY!@austinriley1308's third homer of the game is a GRAND SLAM! He now has 8 RBIs and we lead 10-0! pic.twitter.com/CNLWT1m1bJ - Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) May 13, 2018

The Braves' No. 8 prospect lined a two-run homer to left field in the first inning off right-hander Matt Wotherspoon, led off the fifth with a blast to center off southpaw Andrew Faulkner and smacked his second career grand slam to left-center in the eighth off left-hander Josh Edgin. It was the second three-homer game in Gwinnett history and the first since Derrick Mitchell on May 9, 2014.

There have never been questions about the raw power of Riley, MLB.com's No. 78 overall prospect. He's hit 20 homers in each of the past two seasons and finished last year with a strong showing in the elite Arizona Fall League, finishing first in slugging, second in homers and third in OPS.

Scouts say Riley also has made strides defensively at third base, although when he moved to Gwinnett, some noted he'd have to continue to hone his glove work before getting a call to the Majors.

Riley's record-tying day came in support of left-hander Kolby Allard. The 20-year-old, who's seen Ronald Acuna Jr. and Mike Soroka already go from Gwinnett to Atlanta, seems in line for a promotion himself following another dominant outing. MLB.com's No. 54 overall prospect allowed two hits over eight innings, tying the career high he set on Aug. 21, 2016. He walked one, struck out eight and lowered his ERA to 1.71.

Last season, Allard posted a 3.18 ERA as a teenager in the Southern League, breaking the 150-inning threshold in 27 starts.