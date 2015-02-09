Garcia whiffs 15 over six scoreless frames

The Yankees' fourth-ranked prospect tied the Minor League season high with 15 strikeouts, scattering a hit and a walk over six innings as Double-A Trenton shut out Richmond, 6-0, at ARM & HAMMER Park. The win secured the Eastern League Eastern Division first-half title for the Thunder.

Forgive the Flying Squirrels if they have bad dreams about Deivi Garcia tonight.

Video: Thunder's Garcia strikes out 15th batter of game

Garcia was dominant from the start, striking out the first eight batters of the game before Will Maddox grounded out to first base to end the third inning.

A two-out double by Gio Brusa in the fifth followed by a walk to John Riley put the righty in a jam, but a lineout by Maddox ended the threat.

The 15 strikeouts tied Trenton's club record as well as matching the season high in the Minors. Lake Elsinore right-hander Elliot Ashbeck sat down 15 against Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday. On Aug. 8, 2010, Thunder pitcher Adam Warren accomplished the feat against Bowie.

Garcia lowered his Eastern League ERA from 3.35 to 3.00 in the outing. The 20-year-old has racked up 100 strikeouts, becoming only the fourth pitcher so far to reach the century mark after New Orleans' Zac Gallen (112), Modesto's Ljay Newsome (103) and Reading's Damon Jones (100).

Righty Brooks Kriske allowed a hit and a walk with a strikeout in one inning of relief. Yankees' No. 22 prospect Domingo Acevedo struck out two in a perfect eighth and righty Daniel Alvarez closed it out with one strikeout in a perfect ninth.

Chris Gittens led the way for the Thunder offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Zack Zehner scored twice and knocked an RBI triple.