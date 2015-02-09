Paredes spins hitless gem for Hooks

The Astros' No. 25 prospect tossed six hitless innings and recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts, but Double-A Corpus Christi fell to Midland, 3-1, on Friday night at Whataburger Field.

It's been an up-and-down start for Enoli Paredes in the Texas League, but Friday night's outing was nothing but positive.

Starting the season with Class A Advanced Fayetteville, Paredes had plenty of success in the Carolina League with a 1.64 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 59 strikeouts across 44 innings. The right-hander earned a promotion to the Texas League on June 6, but adjusting to the new level led to some rough outings as he carried a 5.60 ERA into Friday's outing.

But after allowing five runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings his last time out, Paredes rebounded by throwing 59 of 91 pitches for strikes and working around a pair of walks. The six innings matched the deepest start he's had this year, which he's done twice with the Hooks.

Paredes struck out the first four RockHounds before facing his toughest test with one out in the second when he walked Edwin Diaz and plunked Nate Mondou. But the native of the Dominican Republic whiffed Collin Theroux and Brallan Perez to avoid trouble.

Taylor Motter walked with one in the fourth and advanced to second when 19th-ranked Astros prospect J.J. Matijevic missed a pickoff throw at first. Working with another runner in scoring position, Paredes struck out Diaz and got Mondou to fly to center.

Motter proved to be the last runner against the Hooks starter, who set down the final eight batters he faced. In the process, he lowered his Texas League ERA to 4.18.

Scoreless into the seventh, the RockHounds broke through with two runs. Moundou delivered an RBI single and Diaz scored on an error by shortstop Osvaldo Duarte.