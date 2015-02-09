Anderson fans 14 in M-Braves' no-no

Hours after he was named to the All-Star Futures Game , the third-ranked Braves prospect tied the team record with a career-high 14 strikeouts over seven innings as Double-A Mississippi no-hit Jackson, 2-0, on Friday night at Trustmark Park.

Video: Braves' Ian Anderson chalks up 14th K

The 21-year-old right-hander equaled the M-Braves' single-game mark set by Tommy Hanson on June 25, 2008, in a no-hitter against Birmingham. MLB.com's No. 26 overall prospect struck out the side in the first and fifth, posted two punchouts in the second, fourth and seventh and one each in the third and sixth.

Gameday box score

Right-handed reliever Jeremy Walker fanned two over the final two innings to nail down the no-hit effort, the first for Mississippi since Aug. 2, 2010, when Julio Teheran and Ty'Relle Harris whitewashed Mobile, 2-0.

2019 Minor League milestones

Top Braves prospect Cristian Pache delivered an RBI double in the third and launched a solo homer in the fifth. MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect will join Anderson at the Futures Game next month in Cleveland.