Bart finishing strong for Flying Squirrels

Joey Bart racked up eight total bases during his second four-hit game in four days to help muscle Double-A Richmond to a 9-5 win and a four-game sweep of Erie on Thursday at UMPC Park. He drove in two runs and scored twice while reaching base in all five of his plate appearances.

MLB.com's No. 20 overall prospect doubled to right field in the first inning, but SeaWolves right-hander Anthony Castro (5-3) struck out No. 2 Giants prospect Heliot Ramos and Gio Brusa to escape the frame unscathed. The Flying Squirrels catcher walked in the third before launching a two-run opposite-field shot to right off Castro in the fifth to put Richmond ahead, 4-0. Bart singled to left in both the seventh and the eighth, boosting his average in 19 Eastern League games to .290. It was below the Mendoza line a week ago.

The 22-year-old also collected four hits Monday, when the Flying Squirrels took the series opener from the SeaWolves, 7-6. He's hit safely in six of his last eight games, four of which have been multi-hit outings.

Ryan Howard put the finishing touches on Thursday's win, plating Bart and Ramos with a three-run homer in the seventh. Ramos tallied two of Richmond's 13 hits.

Right-hander Ryan Halstead (3-6) was tagged for three runs -- two earned -- while allowing five hits in five innings. Garrett Williams, San Francisco's No. 28 prospect, closed out the final 1 1/3 frames without giving up a hit. Both hurlers struck out three and walked one.