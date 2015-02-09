Bart posts first four-hit game for Richmond

The top San Francisco prospect racked up four hits with two runs scored and an RBI as Double-A Richmond outlasted Erie, 7-6, at UPMC Park.

Joey Bart has been looking for a breakout game since arriving in the Eastern League on Aug. 9. He certainly put one together Monday night.

After striking out looking in the first inning, Bart grounded a single to left field off Tigers No. 10 prospect Joey Wentz with one out in the fourth. MLB.com's No. 20 overall prospect followed that with an RBI double to right and scored on a double by second-ranked Giants prospect Heliot Ramos in the sixth.

With Jalen Miller on first to lead off the seventh, the second overall pick in the 2018 Draft singled sharply to right off Detroit's No. 29 prospect Alex Lange. Bart finished with a line-drive single in the ninth that stayed just inside the first-base line to pick up his first four-hit night in Double-A. His previous league high came on Aug. 10 when he notched three singles against Bowie.

The 22-year-old raised his average 51 points to .259 in 16 games on the circuit. Bart has three homers, one double, six RBIs and four runs scored for the Flying Squirrels.

Ramos, the No. 53 overall prospect, contributed two doubles, three RBIs and a run while Zach Houchins homered and drove in two.

Sixth-ranked Giants prospect Sean Hjelle (1-2) picked up the victory, allowing two earned runs on five hits and four walks while fanning four over five frames.