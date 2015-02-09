Davis records Fisher Cats' first cycle

The Blue Jays No. 28 prospect knocked a leadoff triple in the sixth inning of the Fisher Cats' 10-3 victory over the Sea Dogs on Tuesday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium to complete the feat. Davis drove in three runs and scored three times on a 4-for-5 night at the plate, raising his average to .307.

It's difficult to stand out in a Double-A New Hampshire lineup that often features two of the Top 10 prospects in baseball . But Jonathan Davis effectively thrust himself into the spotlight by stringing together the first cycle in club history.

Davis took over the Eastern League lead in hits with 86 this season after teammate Bo Bichette, Toronto's No. 2 prospect, moved past top Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Monday. The circuit's other cycle this season also came courtesy of Binghamton's Jeff McNeil at Portland's expense on May 13.

Davis surpassed his 2017 season total by roping his 21st double of the season with one out in the first inning. The 26-year-old advanced to third base when Portland center fielder Tate Matheny misplayed the ball in the outfield and scored the game's first run on Bichette's sacrifice fly to center.

After Juan Kelly bashed a two-run shot with two outs in the second, Connor Panas singled to right and Jon Berti walked ahead of Davis' three-run blast to center. It was the third long ball of the season for the 5-foot-8, 190-pound outfielder, who has hit double digits in home runs the past two seasons.

A 15th-round pick out of Central Arkansas in the 2013 Draft, Davis singled with two outs in the fourth before rounding out the cycle with his third three-bagger of the year in the sixth. He scored his league-leading 63rd run of the season on 19th-ranked Blue Jays prospect Cavan Biggio's groundout to shortstop and bounced out to the second in his final at-bat in the eighth.

The Camden, Arkansas native has batted in the leadoff spot for much of the year, hitting in the No. 2 spot for just the third time Tuesday. Berti batted in that spot in the first 15 games he played for the club since being acquired from the Indians for cash in a June 9 trade. The 28-year-old veteran hit leadoff Tuesday and belted his first homer on the circuit.