Marlins acquire Sanchez from Rays

Miami acquired No. 42 overall prospect Jesus Sanchez from the Rays in a four-player deal Wednesday. Right-handed reliever/opener Ryne Stanek also heads to the Marlins as part of the deal with right-handed starter Trevor Richards and right-handed reliever Nick Anderson going to Tampa Bay.

Having already added Jazz Chisholm earlier in the day, the Marlins picked up their second Top-100 prospect just before the Trade Deadline.

Sanchez was promoted to Triple-A Durham on July 11 and hit .208/.282/.317 with one homer in his first 18 games with the International League club. Before that, he produced a .275/.332/.404 with eight homers and five stolen bases in 78 games at Double-A Montgomery.

The 21-year-old outfielder first signed with the Rays for $400,000 out of the Dominican Republic in July 2014. He's developed an offensive profile with a plus hit tool and above-average power from the left side. His run, arm and fielding tools also earn above-average grades, leading to his lofty prospect ranking. He has experience at all three outfield spots but has played exclusively in right field this season, with six outfield assists there for Montgomery.

Video: Bulls' Sanchez knocks first Triple-A homer

Sanchez jumps over Chisholm to become the No. 3 prospect in the new-look Marlins system. He joins No. 26 Sixto Sanchez, No. 32 JJ Bleday, No. 59 Chisholm, No. 86 Isan Diaz and No. 88 Monte Harrison in Miami's Top-100 contingent. Only the Padres (seven) have more Top-100 prospects than the Marlins' six. The Rays also have six following Sanchez's departure.

The 28-year-old Stanek made 27 of his 41 appearances this season as the opener for Tampa Bay but could be more of a typical bullpen piece in Miami. The right-hander owns a 3.40 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings but has been on the injured list since July 20 with right hip soreness.

Richards is the more attractive player heading to Tampa Bay. The 26-year-old right-hander has a 4.50 ERA with 103 strikeouts over 112 innings as a starter this season. Having debuted last year, he will be under a pre-arbitration contract until after 2021 and is on track for free agency after 2024.

Anderson, who was acquired from the Twins last November, has put up a 3.92 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 16 walks in 43 2/3 innings during his first Major League season. The 29-year-old right-hander was originally signed out of independent ball by Minnesota in 2015.