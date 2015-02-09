A's Luzardo shines in longest start of '19

Luzardo threw 57 of 93 pitches for strikes in his first six-inning effort since July 9, 2018 with Class A Advanced Stockton.

In his longest start of the season, the top A's prospect matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over six innings. He gave up a run while scattering six hits before Triple-A Las Vegas fell to Tacoma, 4-2, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

As if he hadn't been tested enough this season, Jesus Luzardo checked off another box in his hopeful push to the Majors on Friday.

It's been a trying year for MLB.com's No. 19 overall prospect, who was on the cusp of making the A's roster before suffering a left shoulder strain just days before the season was set to begin. While rehabbing, Luzardo reached the Triple-A level before landing on the Injured List again, this time with a Grade 2 strain of his latissimus dorsi muscle.

The left-hander began his second rehab assignment on Aug. 5 and has looked every bit like the key rotation piece the A's hope he becomes.

Luzardo started off a bit wobbly Friday, allowing a leadoff single to John Andreoli, but froze Mariners No. 15 prospect Shed Long for his first strikeout of the night. Eric Filia doubled to put two runners in scoring position with one out, and Andreoli came home on a groundout by Ryan Court.

That was the lone run the 21-year-old allowed as he retired Jaycob Brugman on another grounder to end the frame.

Luzardo picked up his second strikeout of the night in the second before giving up back-to-back singles to Kelby Tomlinson and Andreoli in the third. But he fanned Long, Filia and Court to end the threat.

The momentum carried Luzardo into the fourth, where he struck out the side again. Daniel Castro flied out in the fifth to snap the strikeout streak at six, but the Florida native whiffed Long for the third time to end that inning.

In his final frame, Luzardo caught Joseph Odom looking at a 1-2 fastball on the outside corner for his 10th punchout. He pumped his first after notching his third career double-digit strikeout effort and first since that 2018 start for Stockton.

Luzardo left with a 2-1 lead and lowered his ERA in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League to 3.19.