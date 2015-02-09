Arozarena cycles in Redbirds' slugfest

The Cardinals' No. 13 prospect ripped a two-run triple in the fifth inning to complete the third cycle in franchise history as Triple-A Memphis outslugged Oklahoma City, 13-10, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He finished the night 4-for-6 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Video: Memphis' Arozarena legs out a triple to hit the cycle

Hitting leadoff, the 24-year-old from Havana used small ball to get his big night started. Arozarena beat out a bunt to third base on the second pitch of the game and prompty stole second. He came around to score when Cards No. 24 prospect Ramon Urias hit a booming double.

Arozarena led off the third with a double, tagging Oklahoma City starter and Dodgers No. 8 prospect Mitchell White with a drive to left field. He scored two batters later on a sacrifice fly by 12th-ranked Edmundo Sosa. In the fourth, he sent the second pitch he saw from the right-hander over the left-center fence for a two-run homer, getting Memphis within 6-5.

It set the stage for Arozarena in the fifth. With Memphis' first seven batters reaching safely to start the inning, he came up with two on and nobody out. The 2018 Futures Game participant watched ball one from reliever Shea Spitzbarth, then turned on the next pitch and ripped it down the left-field line. He challenged left fielder Zach Reks, who dug the ball out of the corner but could not get Arozarena, who slid headfirst into the bag and fist-pumped before pointing to Redbirds dugout.

The two-run triple capped a seven-run outburst.

2019 Minor League milestones

The cycle was the second in as many days in the Pacific Coast League and the second in as many seasons for Memphis. El Paso's Jason Vosler accomplished the feat in Thursday's 15-9 win at Las Vegas, while Luke Voit did the same in the Redbirds' 13-2 rout of Iowa on July 1, 2018.

In his second stint at the Triple-A level, Arozarena has a .355/.431/.533 slash line with six homers and 25 RBIs in 39 games. He's also played 28 games with Double-A Springfield, where he batted .309/.422/.515 with three homers and 15 RBIs.