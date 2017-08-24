The Show Before the Show: Episode 124
Cubs' Singleton discusses starting career two years after tragedy
By MiLB.com | August 24, 2017 1:00 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Video: #124: Chicago Cubs prospect Chris Singleton
Three Strikes
- With just a few weeks left in the Minor League season, the Midwest and California Leagues already have released their MVP, Pitcher of the Year and post-season All-Star team picks. Tyler and Sam discuss the selections that stood out.
- The Padres got aggressive by promoting 18-year-old shortstop and No. 58 overall prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. from Class A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio. The guys discuss San Diego's potential thinking and Tatis' future.
- Despite our efforts at MiLB.com, there are still players that go under the radar. Sam gives his pick for 2017's most unfairly overlooked prospect. (Hint: He was featured in this week's Toolshed.)
Chris Singleton interview
- Some might know Chris Singleton as the Cubs' 19th-round pick from this year's Draft. Others might know him as the son of Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, who was murdered at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston on June 17, 2015. Singleton talks with Tyler and Sam about starting his pro career two years after the tragedy and what he's looking to achieve in his first foray into the Minors.
Ben's Biz Banter
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill is back from his trip through the Carolinas with stories about his meeting and interview with Bill Murray in Charleston and his view of the eclipse in Columbia.
