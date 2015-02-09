The Show Before the Show: Episode 178
Memphis manager Clapp joins show before taking Triple-A title
By MiLB.com Staff | September 20, 2018 11:45 AM
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Three Strikes (2:42)
- MiLB.com's Kelsie Heneghan joins the show for the opening segment, fresh off her trip to Columbus. She talks to Tyler and Sam about the atmosphere around this year's Triple-A National Championship Game rematch between Memphis and Durham -- the Redbirds won, 14-4, exacting revenge for last year's loss -- and how the managers of both clubs were able to find success despite a lot of roster turnover.
- For Strike Two, Tyler and Sam turn their attentions to the rest of the now-concluded Minor League playoffs and discuss which players stood out most while helping their Minor League clubs achieve glory.
- Finally, the two co-hosts opine on which championship-winning roster will still stand out when people look back on it 10 years from now.
Stubby Clapp interview (24:12)
- Before his club won a Triple-A title Tuesday, Memphis manager Stubby Clapp talked with Kelsie about this year's championship club, his upcoming trip to the Arizona Fall League and his history with another Pacific Coast League manager.
Ben's Biz Banter (33:20)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill talks about the game of musical chairs played with Triple-A affiliates this week along with his stories on Grand Junction pitcher/painter Jesse Stinnett and Daytona's historic Jackie Robinson Ballpark.
