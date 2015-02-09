Avelino supplying the noise for Thunder

The Yankees infield prospect continued his recent surge at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, a walk and four runs scored Wednesday as Double-A Trenton outlasted Binghamton, 8-5, at NYSEG Stadium.

Video: Avelino doubles to center for Trenton

Over the past three games, the 23-year-old is 9-for-12 with a pair of dingers, a double, two walks, seven runs and four RBIs. He's raised his average 32 points to .350 while serving as a catalyst for a Thunder offense that has amassed 31 hits and 19 runs in that span.

Avelino attacked the second pitch he saw from Binghamton starter Nabil Crismatt (8-5) and lined a single into left field in the opening frame. Four pitches later, Ryan McBroom turned on a 2-1 fastball and deposited it beyond the fence in left for a three-run dinger -- his second of the season -- to give the Thunder a lead they did not relinquish.

Video: McBroom hammers three-run shot for Trenton

With the bases empty and two outs in the third, Avelino laced a single to left. McBroom fell behind 0-2, but stayed aggressive and plated Avelino again with a double. In the fifth, the Dominican Republic native worked the count to 3-1 before hammering a double to center. After swiping third for his 14th stolen base of the season, Avelino was thrown out at home on a strong throw by No. 15 Mets prospect Jhoan Urena to end the inning.

Gameday box score

He beat out a bunt single off lefty Daniel Zamora with runners on first and second and nobody out in the seventh that produced a run when Rumble Ponies third baseman Levi Michael made an errant throw to first. Avelino led off the ninth and worked a seven-pitch walk against righty Matt Blackham. The right-hander walked the next three batters, the last scoring Avelino for the fourth time.

Trenton starter Brian Keller (6-5) allowed three runs on seven hits with a walk and five punchouts over five frames. Stephen Tarpley nailed down his second save, striking out three over 1 2/3 hitless innings.

Ninth-ranked Mets prospect Tomas Nido doubled twice and finished with three hits, an RBI and a run for Binghamton.