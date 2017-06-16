Walker busts out with five hits for Baysox

The Baltimore outfielder set a career high with five hits, although Double-A Bowie eventually fell, 8-7, in 13 innings to Reading on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium. Three of his hits went for extra bases, including his seventh home run of the season and his second in two games.

Regardless of what happens over the remainder of the season, Adam Brett Walker should be able to look back on June 15 with a smile.

Walker drilled a two-bagger to center field in the second and singled to left in the fourth before homering to left-center in the sixth, all off starter Brandon Leibrandt. It looked Walker's night would end after a popout to second in the eighth with the Baysox ahead, 6-2. But Reading rallied for five in the ninth before Bowie tied the game on a bases-loaded walk to Erick Salcedo -- two batters after Walker was given an intentional free pass.

The 2012 third-round pick of the Twins singled to left in the 11th before doubling to right with two outs in the 13th and the Baysox down a run. Reading left-hander Austin Davis struck out Austin Wynns swinging to end the game with Walker stranded on second.

This past offseason was a trying one for Walker, who played for four years with Minnesota before being placed on waivers after the 2016 season. He was claimed by the Brewers on Nov. 18, but was designated for assignment 10 days later and claimed by the Orioles on Dec. 2.

The 25-year-old outfielder was designated for assignment again on Jan. 20 and claimed by the Braves, who sent him to Triple-A Gwinnett. After batting .128/.205/.282 over the first two weeks of the season, Atlanta demoted him to Double-A Mississippi, where he hit .122 with a .182 on-base percentage before being released in May.

Walker rejoined the Orioles on June 10 and reported to Bowie, where the 6-foot-5, 225-pound outfielder is hitting .444/.444/1.000 in 18 at-bats. He posted an OPS of at least .784 and hit at least 25 home runs in four of his five seasons in the Twins organization.

Stephen Wilkerson went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and walked twice, while Orioles No. 17 prospect Cedric Mullins, Garabez Rosa and Salcedo added two hits apiece for Bowie.

Angelo Mora led the Fightin Phils with four hits and drove in one, and Phillies No. 11 prospect Scott Kingery went 3-for-7 with two doubles and two RBIs. Nick Rickles drove in two, including the go-ahead run in the 13th with a sacrifice fly to right.

Tanner Scott, Baltimore's 10th-ranked prospect, threw three scoreless innings to run his scoreless streak to 13 frames. He surrendered three hits and three walks while striking out two to lower his ERA to 1.38.