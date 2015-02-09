Shorebirds' Hall hauls in career-high five hits

Baltimore's No. 14 prospect racked up a career-high five hits in six trips to the plate, helping power Class A Delmarva to a 15-7 win over Asheville at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Hall scored four times and drove in two runs as the Shorebirds notched their 10th straight win at home.

Adam Hall's first full professional season was going well early on, but he had yet to have a night like he did on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old got started early, singling to right field on the second pitch he saw from southpaw Alfredo Garcia. Hall then swiped second base, his seventh stolen bag of the year, but was stranded there to end the inning.

Delmarva's offense really powered up in the third, and Hall led the charge. He started the frame with another base hit to right, advanced to second after a walk and to third on a wild pitch by Garcia, then scored on a single by Daniel Fajardo.

The Shorebirds kept the rally going with three more hits and two more walks before Hall singled to left-center off lefty Nick Kennedy to plate Seamus Curran and Nick Horvath. The infielder scored when Doran Turchin got a hit up the middle en route to a 10-run inning.

In the seventh, Hall greeted righty Eric Hepple with a single to right-center and came home on a two-RBI single by Ben Breazeale, and then doubled down the left-field line against righty Alexander Martinez in the eighth to set the career high before scoring on Turchin's ensuing double. Hall's previous best was a four-hit game last Aug. 29 for Class A Short Season Aberdeen.

Through 16 games, the 2017 second-round pick is batting .365 on the season and has scored 15 runs. Last season, Hall put together a line of .293/.368/.374 for the IronBirds, including a 19-game hitting streak that stretched over the final weeks of New York-Penn League play. He also finished second in the league with 22 stolen bases, and was caught only five times.

That overall strong offensive production impressed Baltimore brass, particularly since he played just two games as a rookie after suffering an oblique strain.

"I think he surprised a lot of us with how well he was able to compete at that level with so little experience," Orioles director of player development Brian Graham told MiLB.com in October. "He did everything you want out of a good middle infielder."

Baltimore's No. 13 prospect Jean Carlos Encarnacion went 2-for-3 with two walks and three RBIs, all of which came in the third inning. In total, seven Shorebirds drove in at least one run in the double-digit frame.

Fajarado was 3-for-6 and scored three times while Turchin finished 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs. Curran and Will Robertson added two hits and two RBIs apiece.

Lefty Matthew Hammonds (1-0) scattered two hits and a walk while striking out three over three scoreless frames for