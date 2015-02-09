Oklahoma City's Verdugo emerges from skid

MLB.com's No. 28 overall prospect broke out with three hits and scored once in Triple-A Oklahoma City's 3-1 win over Colorado Springs on Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

August has not been kind for Alex Verdugo -- at least by his standards. But with Sept. 1 right around the corner, the top Dodgers prospect might be trending in the right direcition.

Gameday box score

Verdugo recorded a single to each part of the field, poking a single up the middle in the first inning off Sky Sox starter Aaron Wilkerson (3-5), dribbling one to right field with two outs in the third and then leading off the eighth with an opposite-field hit to left, raising his average to .335. The left-handed outfielder's first two hits both came with two strikes.

In his previous 10 games, Verdugo batted .152 in his last 10 games, including a hitless stretch in five games from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23.

MiLB include

A member of the Dodgers' 40-man roster, the second-round pick in 2014 is a likely candidate to be recalled to Los Angeles when rosters expand on Sept. 1. Verdugo has made two separate stints with the Dodgers this season, compiling a slash line of .280/.345/.440 in 50 at-bats.

The 22-year-old sports the best average of any qualified Triple-A hitter this season at .335 and one of the lowest strikeout percentages at 13.3 percent, 12th-lowest at Triple-A.

Kyle Farmer roped a two-run homer in the sixth for the Dodgers.