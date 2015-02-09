Adell, Madrigal duel in doubleheader split

Adell collected four hits, including a homer and a double, knocked in four runs and scored five times, while Madrigal was 3-for-8 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored as Double-A Mobile and Birmingham split the twinbill. The BayBears won the opener, 10-2, and the Barons salvaged the nightcap, 7-4.

Sunday's doubleheader at Hank Aaron Stadium showcased more than a dozen top prospects, including Jo Adell -- MLB.com's No. 11 overall -- and Nick Madrigal, the fourth-ranked White Sox farmhand .

In the first game, Madrigal singled in the first inning and grounded back to right-hander and Angels No. 24 prospect Jeremy Beasley in the third. He singled to center in the fifth and finished the three-hit effort with an RBI double to center in the seventh that chased Beasley.

For the Angels' top prospect, the opener was his fifth game since being promoted from Class A Advanced Inland Empire on June 2 and featured a season-high three hits, including a double, and two stolen bases. He suffered a right ankle sprain and a left hamstring strain in a Spring Training game on March 9 and did not make his season debut until May 24.

The 2017 first-round pick flied out in the first against right-hander and No. 25 White Sox prospect Lincoln Henzman, who retired the first six batters he faced. In the third, Adell laced a two-run double to left field to plate Bo Way and Erick Salcedo for a 2-0 lead.

The 20-year-old outfielder led off the fifth with a single to center and moved to third on a base hit by Jahmai Jones, the Angels' No. 4 prospect. Following a flyout by 23rd-ranked Jack Kruger and Brendon Sanger's infield popup, Adell stole home to push Mobile's advantage to 5-1.

Adell had a one-out single to center in the sixth off right-handed reliever Wyatt Burns, then stole second and came home on Sanger's three-run blast that capped the BayBears' scoring.

Beasley (3-3) went 6 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on 11 hits and a walk with five strikeouts for the win.

Henzman (0-1) lost his second start since being promoted from Class A Advanced Winston-Salem. He yielded six runs -- five earned -- on eight hits and two walks while striking out two.

Game 2 was more of the same.

Birmingham jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame as No. 15 overall prospect Luis Robert led off with a homer off right-handedr Tyler Carpenter before Madrigal singled to left, stole second and scored on 17th-ranked prospect Gavin Sheets' one-out grounder up the middle.

Madrigal flied to left in the third but singled home Alfredo Gonzalez in the fifth to tie it at 4-4. Ninth-ranked White Sox prospect Luis Gonzalez followed with a two-run double to right.

The 22-year-old second baseman lined out to end the sixth against right-handed reliever Adam Hofacket to cap a 2-for-4 showing with and RBI and two runs.

Adell drew a five-pitch pass to begin the first against Birmingham's Mauricio Cabrera, who walked the first four batters and recorded one out while allowing two runs. He struck out against Kodi Medeiros (1-8) in the second before getting the best of the left-hander in the fourth, hammering a 1-0 pitch over the left-field wall for a two-run homer to give the BayBears a 4-3 lead.

Leading off the seventh, Adell struck out against White Sox No. 15 prospect Zack Burdi to complete a 1-for-3 showing that extended his hit streak to four games.

Medeiros, who had taken a loss in eight of nine appearances, picked up the win after giving up two runs on two hits and a pair of walks with four punchouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Birmingham's Blake Rutherford, the eighth-ranked White Sox prospect, finished the doubleheader 5-for-7 with an RBI. He has a six-game hitting streak, including three straight with multiple knocks, and is batting .459 over his last 10 contests.