AZL White Sox trio combines on no-hitter

Despite giving up an unearned run in the seventh, starter Brayan Herrera, White Sox No. 17 prospect Zack Burdi and Mauricio Cabrera combined for the feat as the Rookie-level Arizona League White Sox topped the AZL Brewers, 3-1, on Monday at Camelback Ranch.

What do three pitchers, seven innings and one run scored equal? A no-hitter, of course.

"It was really cool," said Burdi, who is on a rehab assignment after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair a torn elbow last July. "Obviously in a rehab assignment, it's a little bit different to the competition I was facing last year, but it's still really, really cool to be a part of and exciting for all the guys who got to experience it."

Herrera gave up three walks while striking out three over five frames before Burdi struck out three in a perfect sixth inning.

That's when things got a little strange.

Korry Howell reached on a throwing error by third baseman Jimmy Galusky, then stole second in the next at-bat. Cabrera bounced back by striking out Alex Hall and Connor McVey, but missed the toss from Harvin Mendoza at first base on a ground bll by Edwin Sano. Howell hustled home for the unearned run.

Cabrera rebounded by fanning Aaron Familia the next at-bat to strike out the side and make history.

The results were particularly encouraging for Burdi, who lacked command in his previous rehab games on the circuit. Over 3 2/3 innings, he allowed two runs on four hits in first three outings.

Burdi felt like he took a step forward Monday.

"It felt really good," he said. "The first three weren't very good, plain and simple. I wasn't commanding the zone, falling behind hitters, letting hitters dictating the at-bat and letting them control it. Today, I upped my tempo and really focused on staying down in the zone and working all three pitches to be as sharp as possible, and got the results I wanted.

"The main thing right now is feeling healthy and the results kind of take second to that, but it's always good to have a clean inning and go out there and compete, so I was really happy with it."

It's been a long road for Burdi, who was knocking on the big leagues with Triple-A Charlotte last season after the White Sox nabbed him in the first round of 2017's Draft. He began his throwing program in the winter and worked his way up to bullpen sessions in the spring.

Throwing a baseball alone was a satisfying feeling for Burdi.

"Man, it was awesome," he said. "To the first bullpen, to the first sim game and now pitching against opposing teams and getting that feeling again of walking out of the locker room out to the bullpen and from the bullpen to the mound, just that eagerness is really cool and something that always fires me up.

"To get back out there was a really big relief and definitely something that allowed me to see the light at the end of the tunnel."

The No. 26 overall pick out of Louisville compiled seven saves and 51 strikeouts over 33 1/3 innings with the Knights before his season ended prematurely. Tabbed as a potential fast riser through the White Sox system, Burdi is eager to return to the upper levels of the Minors and possibly contribute to the big league club in the near future.

"It's closer than I realize, and to get back to Charlotte and to be able to compete and to have my name out there when things are going good, that's just exciting," he said. "To have the opportunity to go to an affiliate and progress and to have the opportunity to have your name out there when calls are being made to the big leagues, it's just something that most Minor League players, if not all, strive for and I would love to be a part of it again."

Tito Polo whacked a solo homer for the White Sox.