Travelers' Kelenic crushes two homers

The top Mariners prospect homered twice and drove in four runs on Friday to power Arkansas to a 5-2 win over Amarillo at Dickey-Stephens Park. It was his second multi-homer game of the season and his career, as he also clubbed two big flies for Class A West Virginia on April 27.

Sod Poodles starter Nick Margevicius got Kelenic to pop to third in his first at-bat, but MLB.com's No. 23 overall prospect came back for revenge against the left-hander in the fourth. After fourth-ranked M's prospect Evan White hit a leadoff single, Kelenic sent Margevicius' next pitch over the fence in right field to put the Travelers ahead, 2-1.

Kelenic was bested by Margevicius in their last faceoff, but the 20-year-old was not done producing. With No. 28 prospect Donnie Walton on first base in the seventh, he took right-handed reliever Carlos Belen deep to right-center to put the game out of reach.

Kelenic has three homers since joining the Travelers two weeks ago and is batting .283 in the Texas League. He began the season with West Virginia, where he posted a .309/.394/.586 line with 11 homers over 50 games. He was bumped up to Class A Advanced Modesto on May 29 and batted .290/.353/.485 with six homers in 46 contests to earn another promotion.