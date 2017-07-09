Family sees Rome's Wilson reach milestones

Should Bryse Wilson ever forget his first professional complete game and shutout, he'll have three very important people in his life to remind him.

Wilson scattered five hits and struck out seven in the first complete game and shutout of his career as Class A Rome blanked West Virginia, 2-0, on Saturday at State Mutual Stadium.

The Braves' No. 24 prospect held the opposition scoreless for the fourth time this season and to one run or fewer for the ninth time in 17 starts. Wilson (6-4) tossed 69 of 105 pitches for strikes, didn't walk a batter and reduced his ERA to 2.54, the eighth-lowest mark in the South Atlantic League.

And the right-hander did it with parents Chad and Tracey and brother Peyton in attendance.

"They came down [from North Carolina] for the week of [July 4th]," Wilson said. "It was great to come out tonight and make the trip worthwhile for them in that respect. It was exciting and good for them to see that and experience a moment like this with me.

"All of my pitches were working and I had great command. I struggled a bit in the first, but it was pretty smooth sailing after that, with the help of some pretty good plays from my defense."

The North Carolina high school product worked around a one-out double by Clark Eagan in the first and used a pair of inning-ending double plays in the third and fourth to erase singles by Nick King and Albert Baur. Beginning with the twin-killing in the fourth, Wilson set down 14 consecutive hitters.

Brent Gibbs singled with one out in the eighth for the Power, but was picked off by catcher and Braves No. 28 prospect Lucas Herbert before the rehabbing Micah Johnson made a running catch in front of the wall to end the frame. Kevin Mahala singled to left to begin the ninth, but Wilson set down the next three hitters to finish the shutout.

The complete game was even sweeter after Rome lost in 15 innings on Friday.

"I was aware [the Power] hadn't scored and that I had a complete game at stake," Wilson said. "But I really try not to think about those things during the game. You just try and do what you've been doing throughout -- commanding the zone, throwing strikes and making pitches in certain scenarios.

"Being able to go out there and do that after last night's game always is a help. A bunch of the bullpen guys thanked me after the game. It was nice to go out, get a win and have a really good game."

Wilson has had his fair share of solid performances since making his debut in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League last July 8. The Braves' 2016 fourth-round pick posted a 0.68 ERA in nine appearances, including six starts. That success has carried over to 2017 as he's struck out 84, walked 21 and held opponents to a .213 batting average in 88 2/3 innings.

"[Professional baseball] has been pretty much what I expected it would be," the Durham, North Carolina, native said. "Competing against the best just pushes me to do better and perform the best that I can. I have surprised myself a little bit so far. You expect to come in and perform well, but I've had some great teammates so far.

"A lot of my early success comes from being a sponge and taking in what my coaches have to say. It's been a great experience to pitch the way I have so far. I'm just fortunate to have this opportunity."

Herbert doubled twice, while Johnson and Kevin Josephina had RBI singles for Rome.