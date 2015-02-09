Fire Frogs' Wentz continues wizardry

The ninth-ranked Braves prospect scattered five hits over 6 2/3 innings in his fifth straight scoreless start as Class A Advanced Florida pulled away for an 11-3 victory over Clearwater on Saturday at Osceola County Stadium.

Joey Wentz must be getting used to seeing zeros on the scoreboard.

"I've had some really good catching lately," said Wentz. "I've been throwing to Brett Cumberland lately, he's been calling some really good games. The balls put in play, there's been some good plays behind me from the infielders and outfielders, and I've been able to make some good pitches myself. It's really a combination of evertything."

Wentz (3-2) allowed a leadoff single to Jose Gomez before settling down and retiring eight batters in a row. Raul Rivas singled with two outs in the third, but the left-hander got out of the inning. In the fifth, Arquimedes Gamboa doubled to lead off and Luke Williams followed with a single, but Wentz field Grenny Cumana's bunt and got the force at third, retired Gabriel Lino on a fly ball to right field and struck out Rivas.

"My fastball was pretty good, I was able to command it pretty decently, especially to righties," said Wentz. "I was able to use a few good changeups, so it was a combination of those two. I also got a few fortunate bounces my way on balls put in play, a few double plays which made it a lot easier on me."

The 20-year-old pitched around an error by fanning two in the sixth and got two quick outs in the seventh before giving the ball to Brandon S. White.

It was his third straight game getting into the seventh frame.

"Recently I've been throwing fastballs early and getting early outs," said Wentz. "Tonight I had a long inning in the fifth and they put a few guys in scoring position. But it's really getting quick outs, those one, two, three pitch outs in those situations. It's nice to not have to go 20 pitches in every inning and then you're kind of battling."

The last time Wentz gave up a run was June 13 when he allowed one on three hits over 2 1/3 frames after a month-long hiatus. Since then, he's rattled off 30 1/3 scoreless innings to reduce his ERA to 1.95. During his streak, he's issued only three walks while ringing up 21 strikeouts.

"I don't know if there's one thing I've really done differently," said Wentz. "I think trying not to throw too perfectly or throw to the black all the time. Just being aggressive and getting after the hitters early and having that mindset."

After missing time with injury for more than a month, it only took one game for Wentz to find his groove and get the most recent streak going.

"It's just getting comfortable again on the mound and getting back into pitching shape," he said. "You can throw as much as you want and throw bullpens, but until you get back on the mound you kind of forget what that feels like. Getting back out there and getting up and sitting down and getting up again, it's really just that."

Jared James went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, while Riley Delgado also picked up three hits for the Fire Frogs.