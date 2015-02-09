Braves prospects sweep Appy awards

Braves prospects Bryce Ball and Mitch Stallings, both of Rookie Advanced Danville, were named Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, as the Appalachian League named its end-of-season All-Star team.

The Appalachian League may not have an All-Star Game, but as of Friday, it does have a group of All-Stars.

Ball was a 24th-round pick this year out of Dallas Baptist and took off in his introduction to pro ball. The 21-year-old first baseman leads the league with 13 homers and a .676 slugging percentage over 41 games, even though he was promoted to Class A Rome on Aug. 12. The left-handed slugger also ranks second with a 1.086 OPS, third with a .410 on-base percentage and fourth with a .324 batting average over 173 plate appearances.

Stallings, a 30th-round pick out of Duke in 2018, led the Appy League with a 2.25 ERA and ranks second among qualifiers with a 1.14 WHIP. He's struck out a league-best 69 and walked only 11 over 56 innings in his second trip to Danville after working exclusively out of the bullpen last summer. The 24-year-old southpaw made his Class A Rome debut on Aug. 18, tossing five scoreless frames for the South Atlantic League club.

The most notable prospect named to the Appy League All-Star list Friday is Rays No. 14 prospect Nick Schnell. Taken with the 32nd overall pick in June, the 19-year-old outfielder hit .286/.361/.503 with five homers and five stolen bases in 37 games with Princeton before his promotion to Class A Bowling Green.

Pulaski's Luis Dorante was named the Manager of the Year. The Yankees are 40-22 heading into Friday night's action, giving them the league's best record by four games over East Division rival Burlington. Appy League regular-season play ends next Wednesday.

Below is the full list of 2019 Appalachian League end-of-season All-Stars and honorees: