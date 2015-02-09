Top Headlines

Braves prospects sweep Appy awards

Ball named Player of the Year; Stallings takes top pitching honor

Bruce Ball and Mitch Stallings each moved up to Class A Rome after dominating for Rookie Advanced Danville. (Chris Robertson/MiLB.com)

By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | August 23, 2019 5:25 PM

The Appalachian League may not have an All-Star Game, but as of Friday, it does have a group of All-Stars.

Braves prospects Bryce Ball and Mitch Stallings, both of Rookie Advanced Danville, were named Player and Pitcher of the Year, respectively, as the Appalachian League named its end-of-season All-Star team.

Ball was a 24th-round pick this year out of Dallas Baptist and took off in his introduction to pro ball. The 21-year-old first baseman leads the league with 13 homers and a .676 slugging percentage over 41 games, even though he was promoted to Class A Rome on Aug. 12. The left-handed slugger also ranks second with a 1.086 OPS, third with a .410 on-base percentage and fourth with a .324 batting average over 173 plate appearances. 

Stallings, a 30th-round pick out of Duke in 2018, led the Appy League with a 2.25 ERA and ranks second among qualifiers with a 1.14 WHIP. He's struck out a league-best 69 and walked only 11 over 56 innings in his second trip to Danville after working exclusively out of the bullpen last summer. The 24-year-old southpaw made his Class A Rome debut on Aug. 18, tossing five scoreless frames for the South Atlantic League club.

The most notable prospect named to the Appy League All-Star list Friday is Rays No. 14 prospect Nick Schnell. Taken with the 32nd overall pick in June, the 19-year-old outfielder hit .286/.361/.503 with five homers and five stolen bases in 37 games with Princeton before his promotion to Class A Bowling Green.

Pulaski's Luis Dorante was named the Manager of the Year. The Yankees are 40-22 heading into Friday night's action, giving them the league's best record by four games over East Division rival Burlington. Appy League regular-season play ends next Wednesday.

Below is the full list of 2019 Appalachian League end-of-season All-Stars and honorees:

POSITION NAME TEAM
Catcher Luis Leon Princeton
First Base Bryce Ball Danville
Second Base Francisco Acuna Bristol
Shortstop Maikel Garcia Burlington
Third Base Miguel Hiraldo Bluefield
Utility Infield Vinnie Pasquantino Burlington
Outfield Spencer Horwitz Bluefield
Outfield Diego Infante Princeton
Outfield Max Smith Elizabethton
Utility Outfield Nick Schnell Princeton
Designated Hitter Logan Porter Burlington
RH Pitcher Adrian Alcantara Burlington
LH Pitcher Mitch Stallings Danville
Relief Pitcher Reyson Santos Kingsport
Manager Luis Dorante Pulaski

Sam Dykstra is a reporter for MiLB.com. Follow and interact with him on Twitter, @SamDykstraMiLB. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

