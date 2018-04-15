Joseph breaks through in big way for Baysox

Joseph fell a triple shy of the cycle and matched career highs in hits and RBIs as Double-A Bowie rallied for a 15-6, 10-inning win over Harrisburg at FNB field. The 2008 fourth-round pick smacked his first homer of the season, doubled and singled three times.

It had been nearly a decade since Corban Joseph last tallied five hits or five RBIs in a game. And never had he done both in the same contest -- until Saturday.

Joseph, originally a Yankees prospect, last collected five RBIs with Class A Advanced Tampa on May 30, 2010 and had five hits for Class A Charleston on July 25, 2009. He's 13-for-31 with two extra-base hits and nine RBIs to start the season with the Baysox.

With one out in the first inning, the 29-year-old worked a 2-0 count against Nationals No. 14 prospect Luis Reyes before crushing the next pitch over the right-center field wall for a solo dinger.

After flying out in the third, Joseph stepped in an inning later and delivered a two-out double to left to plate Erick Salcedo and seventh-ranked Orioles prospect Cedric Mullins.

The 6-foot, 185-pound middle infielder punched a single back up the middle in the seventh after battling for nine pitches with reliever Kaleb Fleck. Joseph drove home Mullins with another single in the ninth to put Bowie up, 6-5, but Harrisburg rallied to tie it in the bottom half.

As the Baysox broke the game open with a nine-run 10th, the Tennessee native capped his night with another RBI single.

Mullins homered, drove in three runs and scored four times, while top-ranked Austin Hays smacked two singles and walked to round out Bowie's 16-hit night.

In his season debut, Orioles No. 4 prospect Hunter Harvey gave up one run on two hits while striking out one in two innings.