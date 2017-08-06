Stewart plates career-high six runs for Baysox

The Orioles' No. 18 prospect went yard in his second straight game on Saturday, swatting a grand slam and notching a career-high six RBIs in Double-A Bowie's rain-shortened 13-7 victory over Portland at Hadlock Field.

Stewart plated the Baysox's second run of the game with a sacrifice fly to center field in the first inning. After grounding into a double play two innings later and singling home a run in the fourth, the 2015 first-round pick stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth.

Gameday box score

Stewart worked the count to 1-1 against Sea Dogs right-hander Jacob Dahlstrand before ripping an inside fastball over the right-field fence. The blast gave him the last of his six RBIs, helping him shatter his previous career high of four that he'd achieved three times in three Minor League seasons.

Video: Bowie's Stewart belts a grand slam

"[I did not know] at the time," Stewart said. "I knew earlier in the game I had a sac fly and I got a hit, but when you hit the home run it doesn't instantly go to your head that you have six RBIs. As I calmed down and cooled off a little bit, I did realize it."

The 22-year-old narrowly missed driving in another run in the seventh. With Garabez Rosa on second after doubling, he lined a ball to center field that Cole Sturgeon just managed to track down for Portland. He would have gotten one more opportunity in the ninth, but heavy rain forced the game to end two batters into the inning.

"I was looking for that seventh one," Stewart said with a laugh. "Wasn't fortunate enough to get it, but I'll take six."

After homering and driving in two runs on Friday in the opener of the three-game series against the Sea Dogs, Stewart is 4-for-9 with two long balls and eight RBIs over the last two days. The Florida native has raised his average to .268 in the process while climbing up to fifth in the Eastern League with 64 RBIs.

MiLB include

Stewart said he could feel a hot streak building for some time.

"I was talking to one of my former coaches last week and I told him that I had been feeling pretty comfortable in the box the last week, week and a half," the Florida State product said. "I felt like I was getting close to where I needed to be."

The outfielder added that he doesn't feel any pressure to provide an encore in Sunday's series finale.

"I think the biggest thing is you don't go out there to try and top it," he said. "You just go out there and continue to try and play your game and put good swings on it."

• Get tickets to a Baysox game

Rosa finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs for Bowie. Starter Yefry Ramirez (11-3) allowed three runs on five hits and five walks while fanning three over 5 2/3 innings in his Baysox debut.

Rehabbing Red Sox right-hander Carson Smith (0-1) retired two batters for the Sea Dogs and gave up two runs on one hit and three walks.

Danny Mars went 4-for-5 with a solo homer for Portland.