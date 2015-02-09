Rodriguez shines in Shorebirds' shutout

The top Baltimore prospect allowed one hit and struck out six over five innings Tuesday, sending Class A Delmarva on its way to a 5-0 blanking of Lakewood at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

Grayson Rodriguez again proved that the Orioles drafting him 11th overall last year might have been a prudent choice.

After allowing a single to Jonathan Guzman to open the game, Rodriguez (7-1) induced Phillies No. 14 prospect Rafael Marchan to bounce into a double play. It was the last action on the basepaths against MLB.com's No. 53 overall prospect as he retired 14 batters in a row to complete his outing.

Gameday box score

Rodriguez (7-1) was efficient, throwing 47 of 66 pitches for strikes.

The right-hander has pitched nine scoreless frames over his last two starts, rebounding after surrendering seven runs on eight hits in five innings on June 4 at Kannapolis.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander has held opponents to one earned run or fewer in nine of 11 starts in his first full Minor League season. He lowered his ERA to 2.21, which would rank fourth in the South Atlantic League if he had enough innings to qualify, and moved into 10th place with 78 strikeouts in 57 frames.

Matt De La Rosa struck out one over two hitless innings and Felix Bautista closed out the Shorebirds' league-leading 11th shutout, allowing two hits while fanning two.

O's No. 13 prospect JC Encarnacion put Delmarva on the board in the second with a two-run homer that scoring 28th-ranked Robert Neustrom. Neustrom made it 4-0 with a two-run blast in the sixth.