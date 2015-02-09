Hanifee goes eight in Shorebirds' shutout

And with that memory still fresh in his mind on Saturday, the seventh-ranked Orioles prospect turned in the best outing of his professional career. He gave up three hits and struck out four without issuing a walk over eight innings in Class A Delmarva's 4-0 blanking of Kannapolis at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

The right-hander faced the Intimidators on June 12 in the first game of a doubleheader and gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits with a walk while fanning six over a complete-game six innings in a 5-0 defeat on the road. The results left a sour taste in his mouth.

"We faced these guys a couple of weeks ago, and I got hit around a little," he said. "They have good hitters and I wasn't sure how to attack them last time, so we worked off of that. I had a better plan today and I executed it."

"Brenan is very deliberate in his preparation," said Shorebirds pitching coach Justin Lord. "He doesn't just go out there and throw, he's very calculated in everything he does, and what he's working on and trying to do. So, I think that last start against them definitely helped him because he's spent a lot of time developing secondary pitches, a slider and a changeup, and he's made big strides with them and he was able to throw both tonight. He used them in good counts to get outs and was very efficient."

The 20-year-old improved to 2-0 in his last two starts, allowing two runs on seven hits with a walk and seven punchouts over 15 innings. He's lowered his ERA from 2.95 to 2.61 during that span.

Hanifee (6-3) faced three batters over the minimum through the first 7 2/3 innings, throwing 77 pitches. He retired 16 of the first 17 batters he faced, setting down the side in order in the first, third, fourth and fifth. He needed just 30 pitches to navigate through the latter three innings. The only person to reach base over that stretch was Anthony Villa, who was hit on the arm with a 1-0 pitch in the second.

"I finally was able to locate my fastball on both sides of the plate and that was huge for me," he said. "I was getting a lot of early outs with it, and then mixing things up later in the game. But I was always working ahead and not giving guys much to hit later in counts and I think you get into hitters' heads when you can do that.

"There's not many nights that you have everything and I felt tonight was one of those nights -- I had it all."

The first hit the 2016 fourth-round pick gave up came with one out in the sixth when Carlos Perez grounded an 0-1 off-speed pitch into center field for a single. Nolan Brown reached on an error by left fielder Max Hogan that moved Perez to third. But with runners on the corners, Hanifee induced a fly ball to shallow left from No. 23 White Sox prospect Luis Curbelo and a flyout by Craig Dedelow to escape unscathed.

"Brenan showed me that he can command his fastball, can pitch with it, work in his secondary stuff, keep hitters off balance, pitch to contact and come up with a good game plan and then go out and execute it," Lord said. "He can take control of his emotions and the game, attack the zone and get strikeouts -- basically everything you want a starting pitcher to do he was able to execute tonight."

After his fifth 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, the Virginia native got Tyler Frost to ground out to first base and caught 22nd-ranked Evan Skoug looking at a 2-2 fastball low in the zone. But back-to-back hits by Perez and Brown put both runners in scoring position. After a brief visit from Lord, Hanifee got Curbelo swinging on a 1-2 slider in the dirt to end the threat.

"That was the first time for me pitching in the eighth so I think I had a little extra adrenaline there," Hanifee said. "So [Lord] just came out to give me a chance to collect myself and talk about how to attack the next guy. I set [Curbelo] up there with an inside fastball and then buried a slider away. It might have been my best pitch of the night."

"You know, the game had the potential to speed up there, so I just wanted to give him a moment to slow it down a little bit," Lord explained. "Guys can get anxious that late in the game so I gave him a second to catch his breathe. But I really just let him do his thing after that and he executed."

Ryan Wilson completed the team's eighth shutout of the season by striking out one in a 1-2-3 ninth.

"This was a full team effort," Hanifee said. "It always helps to pitch with a lead and the defense was phenomenal tonight. I think that's the best the infield has played all year, and [No. 24 prospect Mason McCoy] made a few web gems and it allowed me to stay in the wind up and that was huge for me. Also, hats off to [catcher Chris Shaw], we were on the same page all night and he did an awesome job calling the game."

"Brenan went 3-2 to the first hitter tonight and then didn't have another three-ball count until the eighth," Lord said. "Despite losing that last game [against Kannapolis] I thought he pitched well and just had some things go against him. But he is one of those guys that doesn't forget. He remembered what these hitters did against him last time and he was able to draw from that and execute tonight."

The Shorebirds got to Kannapolis starter Yosmer Solorzano (1-4) for all four runs. The right-hander allowed eight hits while striking out three over 4 2/3 innings.

South Atlantic League All-Star Trevor Craport drove in a pair of runs for Delmarva.