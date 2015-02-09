Hall commanding in Keys shutout

The third-ranked Orioles prospect picked up his first Class A Advanced victory, allowing one hit and striking out eight over five innings as the Keys blanked Winston-Salem, 7-0, on Friday night at BB&T Ballpark.

Video: Keys' Hall strikes out Perez

Hall (1-0) retired eight batters in a row in between a walk by Jameson Fisher in the first inning and Fisher's single in the fourth. The left-hander struck out the side in the fifth.

Gameday box score

MLB.com's No. 85 overall prospect struggled with control in his first three Carolina League starts, totaling nine walks over 10 innings. He was better against the Dash as he threw 49 of 76 pitches for strikes and issuing the lone walk to Fisher in the first.

Hall looked at the bright side when it came to the early-season frustrations.

"It's definitely hard, but I think going through those situations like that early in the year definitely makes you bear down and work a little bit harder," he told The Baltimore Sun. "You try and stay even-keeled and not get too low and not get too high either, in the good moments.

Frederick's pitching coach Justin Lord, who was with Hall last season in the South Atlantic League, has seen the 20-year-old lefty mature before his own eyes.

"Last year, you saw a good arm," Lord told The Sun. "You saw the stuff. But this year, he's got more command of that stuff. We kind of say that on the heels of a game that didn't quite go his way, but it's true. He's a little bit more polished than he was this time last year, and you see a guy that's got better preparation habits than he had this time last year, so you see some of the maturity, some of the growth, some of the development that you're looking for."

Adding a consistent slider to his repertorire has given Hall an extra option, and batters another pitch to think about.

"I think it's huge to have that extra pitch," he told The Sun. "It [the slider] came along a lot more last year because I struggled with my curveball last year, so I think having that slider this year is definitely going to help me out - especially on the days that my curveball is struggling, just to be able to have three pitches when one of them is not working versus having two if one is not working."

2019 MiLB include

Hall, a 2017 first-round pick, seemingly saved his best stuff for No. 4 White Sox prospect Luis Robert, striking him out twice in as many at-bats.

A year ago with Class A Delmarva, the Georgia native held opponents to a .203 average while compiling a 2.10 ERA and striking out 100 over 94 1/3 innings.

Luis Perez was almost as impressive in relief, allowing two hits while fanning seven over the final four innings for his second save.