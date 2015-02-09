Erie's Burrows fans 11 in six innings

Detroit's No. 4 prospect set a professional best with 11 strikeouts over six innings as Double-A Erie topped Altoona, 9-4. Burrows gave up two runs on four hits and four walks.

Burrows struck out three of his first four batters in the first before running into a jam in the second, With one out, Logan Hill knocked the high-and-tight fifth pitch over the left-field wall. Three pitches later, Burrows served up a pitch down the middle that Jordan George lined over the wall in right. The right-hander buckled down to strike out Christian Kelley and induced 19th-ranked Pirates prospect Stephen Alemais to ground out.

"I was able to control my fastball early on," Burrows told GoErie.com. "The off-speed is coming along, and giving up two solo home runs isn't going to beat you. I settled down after that and did my thing. I think the big thing was just repeating my delivery and continuing to work on it all year."

The 2015 first-round pick issued a pair of walks with one out in the third to Pittsburgh's No. 4 prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes and No. 21 Jason Martin, but catcher Josh Thole threw Hayes out attempting to steal second and got 17th-ranked Will Craig to fly out. In the fourth, with one out, Burrows used four pitches to sit down George. From there, he struck out seven of his final 10 batters. No. 5 prospectCole Tucker doubled in the fifth and Reynolds walked in the sixth, but Burrows struck out three batters in each of those frames.

"Beau's fastball has late life to it and he struggled a little with his command on the off-speed pitches," SeaWolves skipper Andrew Graham told GoErie.com. "He left some changeups up and sliders out of the zone, but he was able to read the swings, and when he had to, he went to the fastball and did a nice job. There are times where he would normally go to the fastball that we are having him throw off-speed because those pitches have to develop for him to get to the big leagues. His fastball will always be there."

He exited the game with plenty of offensive support courtesy of a fifth-inning grand slam by Daz Cameron. The 10th-ranked Tigers prospect, who went yard in his second straight game, has hit safely in all six games since being promoted to the Eastern League.

"Hitting that granny felt good, I'm not going to lie," Cameron told GoErie.com. "It was nice to see the guys get going after it and get another win. It has been a lot of fun playing with these guys and winning games."