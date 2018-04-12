Bi-cycle: Two Giants nab feat in same game

First baseman Gio Brusa tripled in the eighth inning to complete his team's first cycle since 2009, and in the ninth, second baseman Jalen Miller added a triple to finish off his five-hit night with the identical feat as Class A Advanced San Jose pummeled Lancaster, 18-6.

The San Jose Giants waited nearly nine years for one cycle. They only had to wait one additional inning to get a second.

Miller's hit total led all players, but Brusa put his name in the record book first on his 4-for-6 night. Entering the day with just four hits on the season, the Lodi, California native belted a two-run homer to left field in the top of the first inning to cap a four-run frame for his team. In the second, Brusa drove home a pair with a single to left as the Giants tallied five runs in that inning.

Brusa led off the fourth with a double to center, but entered his final at-bat of the night still missing the last component after a groundout that ended the fifth and a popout that capped the sixth. With nobody out and two on in his last trip to the plate, the University of the Pacific product ripped a triple to right that plated two, giving him six RBIs for the evening.

Miller contributed throughout the night. The 2015 third-round pick drove in San Jose's first run of the game with an RBI single to center in the first and followed with another RBI single to right in the second, crossing the plate on Brusa's hit that inning.

After flying out to left in the third and grounding out to short to lead off the fifth, Miller crossed the double off his list with an RBI knock to left in the sixth. He belted a homer to left-center to lead off the eighth and raced for a two-out triple on a line drive to left in the ninth. Miller finished 5-for-7 with four RBIs.

The cycles were San Jose's first since Thomas Neal accomplished the feat on April 28, 2009, also at Lancaster -- in a game started for the Giants by future World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner.

San Jose's 25 hits were one shy of a club record.