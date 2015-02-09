Shuckers clinch behind near-perfect Brown

And the timing couldn't have been better for Zack Brown on Friday night.

The Brewers' No. 23 prospect took a no-hitter into the ninth inning and settled for a one-hitter as Double-A Biloxi clinched the Southern League South Division first-half title with a 5-0 victory over Mississippi at MGM Park. He struck out eight and did not walk a batter in the longest outing of his professional career.

Brown (6-0) had never gone more than seven innings or given up fewer than two hits before Friday. But he retired the first 21 Braves and got help from Brewers No. 6 prospect Corey Ray, who made a spectacular leaping catch at the wall to rob Connor Lien of a home run in the fourth.

Brown lost his bid for a perfect game when Tyler Marlette reached on an error by Ray leading off the eighth. The 23-year-old was one out away from the second no-hitter in team history when Daniel Lockhart singled off the glove of a diving Ray. He retired Lien on a grounder to shortstop, setting off a celebration as Biloxi locked up a playoff berth.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2016 Draft, Brown leads the league with 85 1/3 innings pitched ranks third with 84 punchouts.

Nick Ramirez, who came off the bench in the second, hit a three-run dinger in the seventh to cap the Shuckers' scoring.