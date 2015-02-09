Shuckers' Ray enjoys perfect day at plate

Milwaukee's No. 6 prospect reached base five times, going 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a walk, to set the table in Double-A Biloxi's 11-4 rout of Jacksonville at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Ray scored three times and drove in a run.

Corey Ray didn't just snap out of his funk on Sunday, he was flawless.

The 23-year-old got the game started by hammering a double down the right-field line off a 2-0 fastball from No. 13 Marlins prospect Merandy Gonzalez. After stealing third with Troy Stokes Jr. at the plate, Ray tagged up on a deep fly ball into center off the bat of Jake Hager to score the game's first run.

It was déjà vu for the 2016 fifth overall pick in the third as he led off the inning and turned around the same pitch in the same spot from Gonzalez into right for a two-base knock. A passed ball by Rodrigo Vigil moved Ray to third and then Hager again drove him in -- this time on a ground ball to second that turned into a 4-6-3 double play.

Ray got to the right-hander again with a two-out base hit into center on a two-strike count in the fifth. Two innings later, the center fielder drove in seventh-ranked Trent Grisham with a hard-hit single into center again off southpaw Ben Holmes. He came around to score when Hager belted a towering three-run over the fence in left-center. It was the 25-year-old shortstop's fifth dinger in his last four games.

Ray faced right-hander Kyle Keller in the eighth and walked on six pitches. After a three-run outburst by Biloxi's offense in the ninth that included a two-run blast by third-ranked Lucas Erceg, the inning concluded with the Louisville product on deck.

The Chicago native entered the day 5-for-36 over his last 10 games and coming off of an 0-for-5 performance Saturday.

Milwaukee's No. 23 prospect Zack Brown did not factor into the decision, but still has not recorded a loss over 13 starts. The righty allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while fanning three over five innings. Left-hander Nick Ramirez (8-0) picked up the victory after tossing 1 2/3 hitless innings with three walks and a punchout.

Peter O'Brien accounted for all of Jacksonville's offense with a two-out three-run roundtripper in the third. The four-bagger extended his homer streak to five straight games.