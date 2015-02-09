Bichette turns power on for Blue Jays

Shortly after Toronto announced its top prospect will miss three weeks with a left oblique strain , the club got some big offensive output from Bo Bichette. Baseball's No. 11 overall prospect belted two home runs and added a double as the Blue Jays overpowered the Twins, 10-1 , at CenturyLink Sports Complex on Sunday.

On a day when the Blue Jays got bad news about Vladimir Guerrero Jr., their No. 2 prospect stepped up in his absence.

Bichette opened a five-run first inning with his jack to left-center field. One inning later, the 21-year-old raked a double to left before hammering his second leadoff shot of the afternoon, this time to right.

In his 12th game of the spring, the shortstop boosted his average to .400.

Toronto's No. 10 prospect Cavan Biggio showed off some pop as well, blasting a two-run shot to right in the second as the Blue Jays built an early 7-0 lead. Biggio added a base hit and scored twice.

Jays' 21st-ranked prospect Rowdy Tellez finished 3-for-4 with a pair of long balls and five RBIs. Tellez connected on a three-run blast in the first and a two-run shot in the sixth. Third-ranked Danny Jansen knocked in Biggio with an RBI double in the first. He also added a single. No. 14 Billy McKinney worked a walk and scored.

Right-hander Patrick Murphy (20) tossed a perfect ninth and finished with a punchout for Toronto.

In other spring action:

Athletics 5, Giants (ss) 4

Oakland's top prospect Jesus Luzardo allowed a run on four hits while fanning five over four frames. It marked the first earned run allowed by the No. 12 overall prospect this spring, and it came on a single by No. 22 Giants prospect Aramis Garcia in the first. Luzardo sports a 0.93 ERA in the Cactus League. Oakland's No. 10 prospect Jeremy Eierman got his first hit of the spring in the ninth before scoring the game-winning run on a walk-off single by Mark Canha. Greg Deichmann (No. 11) also notched a hit for the A's. San Francisco's No. 4 prospect Shaun Anderson and No. 30 Travis Bergen each twirled a scoreless frame. Box score

Yankees (ss) 2, Tigers 2

New York's No. 20 prospect Chance Adams allowed three hits and whiffed a pair over two scoreless frames of relief. Box score

Nationals 6, Astros 4

Second-ranked Washington prospect Carter Kieboom laced an RBI double while No. 3 Luis Garcia went 3-for-3, plated a pair of runs and scored twice. No. 2 Astros prospect Kyle Tucker lined an RBI double and scored twice. Third-ranked Yordan Alvarez doubled, singled, drove in a run and scored. Abraham Toro (23) notched a pair of RBI hits -- including a double. And Enoli Paredes (28) allowed a hit and a walk while fanning one in a scoreless inning. Box score

Yankees (ss) 6, Pirates 5

Pittsburgh's No. 2 prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes singled and lifted an RBI sacrifice fly to center in the seventh. Fifth-ranked Cole Tucker tripled and scored, while Kevin Kramer (6) punched an RBI single to right and then came around to score. Right-hander Nick Burdi (24) did not allow a hit or a run and struck out one over 1 1/3 frames for the Pirates. Box score

Marlins 5, Braves 2

Fifth-ranked Sandy Alcantara lowered his Grapefruit League ERA to 1.50 with 4 1/3 scoreless innings for Miami. The 23-year-old surrendered two hits, two walks and struck out five, giving him 14 punchouts in 12 frames this spring. Riley Ferrell (No. 20) picked up the win despite allowing a run on one hit and a walk with one whiff in two-thirds of an inning. Braves No. 4 prospect Cristian Pache went 2-for-2 with an RBI but No. 11 Kolby Allard struggled. The southpaw retired two batters and allowed four runs, three hits and a walk while fanning one. Thomas Burrows (No. 18), Tucker Davidson (No. 22) and Jacob Webb (No. 26) combined for two strikeouts over 1 2/3 perfect frames. Box score

Rays 8, Red Sox 1

Nate Lowe slugged a solo homer in his only plate appearance, one of six Tampa Bay roundtrippers on the day. The No. 4 Rays prospect has three hits this spring -- including two long balls -- after going deep a career-high 27 times across three Minor League levels in 2018. Colin Poche (No. 18) worked around a walk in a hitless inning of relief while No. 23 prospect Colten Brewer did the same for the Red Sox. Box score

Phillies 8, Orioles 5

Edgar Garcia, Philadelphia's No. 28 prospect, yielded a hit over a scoreless inning out of the bullpen. The right-hander has fanned 10 and surrendered three hits in seven Grapefruit League innings. Nineteen-year-old Jonathan Guzman stroked an RBI double and scored in two at-bats. Baltimore's No. 16 prospect D.J. Stewart opened the scoring with an RBI single, doubled and scored once. Although hitless, top prospect Yusniel Diaz drove in his seventh run of the spring with a sacrifice fly. Branden Kline (No. 22) fanned one in a hitless frame. Box score

Mets 9, Cardinals 1

Pete Alonso singled, walked and scored in three at-bats. New York's top prospect is batting .414/.469/.828 with three homers and six RBIs in 10 Grapefruit League games. Cardinals No. 8 prospect Dylan Carlson took Mets All-Star closer Edwin Diaz deep for a solo homer in the eighth, his first tater of the spring. Box score

D-backs 3 (ss), Reds 2

Cincinnati's No. 10 prospect Jose Siri singled before stealing second and third and eventually scoring in the eighth. Siri has swiped three bags this spring despite only reaching base twice. No. 30 prospect Chris Okey doubled off former All-Star Greg Holland in the fifth, later crossing the plate as well. Box score

Dodgers 3, Rockies (ss) 1

Second-ranked Los Angeles prospect Keibert Ruiz got a hit in his only at-bat, a two-out single in the eighth. It was Ruiz's third hit in 16 at-bats this spring, raising his average to .188. Box score

Rangers 7, Giants (ss) 6

Top San Francisco prospect Joey Bart collected a pair of hits and knocked in second-ranked Heliot Ramos with a single to left in the seventh. Abiatal Avelino (No. 17) was hit by a pitch to lead off the ninth and then came around to score, and Jalen Miller (No. 29) plated Bart with a base hit into center in the seventh. Right-hander Sam Coonrod (No. 23) allowed a hit and fanned two in a scoreless inning of relief for San Francisco. Box score

Indians 16, Mariners (ss) 2

Cleveland's No. 19 prospect Oscar Mercado fell a triple shy of the cycle after going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Fifteenth-ranked Ernie Clement entered the game as a pinch runner and scored, and Daniel Johnson (No. 22) doubled in a run and crossed the plate. Seattle's No. 5 prospect Julio Rodriguez roped a leadoff double to right in the ninth. Right-hander David McKay (No. 25) tossed a perfect frame of relief and finished with a punchout for the Mariners. Box score

Brewers 7, Cubs 5

Milwaukee's No. 10 prospect Payton Henry doubled in second-ranked Corey Ray, who reached on an error and also tripled. It was Henry's first hit this spring after going 0-for-11 in eight previous games. Cubs' 24th-ranked prospect Dakota Mekkes surrendered a solo homer to Orlando Arcia and issued a walk in his lone inning of relief. It was the first run the 24-year-old has allowed in five Cactus League appearances. Box score

D-backs (ss) 5, Rockies (ss) 2

Colorado's top prospect Brendan Rodgers singled for one of his club's three hits in the second of two games played at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey in Mexico. Rockies' 12th-ranked prospect Ryan Castellani walked three and struck out three over three hitless frames. Box score

Athletics (ss) 7, White Sox 6

Ninth-ranked Oakland prospect Sheldon Neuse belted his first homer of the spring off righty Lucas Giolito, and No. 17 Kevin Merrell singled and scored. White Sox No. 3 prospect Dylan Cease allowed a run on two hits and two walks while whiffing a pair over 1 2/3 innings of relief for Chicago. Box score

Mariners 9, Angels 9

Los Angeles' 21st-ranked prospect Jared Walsh drove in two runs with a double in the ninth to tie the game. The 25-year-old is batting .294 over 10 Cactus League games. Jack Kruger (No. 24), Brennon Lund (No. 28) and Leonardo Rivas (No. 27) each notched a base hit. Williams Jerez (No. 29) allowed two hits and two walks and whiffed one over 1 1/3 scoreless innings for Los Angeles. For the Mariners, No. 11 prospect Braden Bishop stayed hot, singling and driving in his 10th run of the spring. Box score