Bradley keeps raking for Columbus

Cleveland's No. 6 prospect followed a four-hit performance with three more knocks Wednesday -- his first time with seven hits over two games -- as Triple-A Columbus beat visiting Charlotte, 6-2.

Bobby Bradley had his best game of the season Tuesday night. A day later, he showed no signs of cooling off.

Bradley started his night on a productive note, driving a two-RBI double to left field off Knights left-hander Jordan Guerrero. Two batters later, the 22-year-old scored the first of two runs on the night when Ryan Flaherty singled to right field.

After striking out to open the third, Columbus' first baseman singled up the middle in the fifth off Guerrero. Then came his big shot. Bradley greeted White Sox No. 25 prospect Caleb Frare to lead off the seventh with his 12th homer of the year and third in the last two games, going out to the opposite field for the Clippers' final run. Bradley finished a triple off the cycle for the second straight night.

"It was mostly the plan on eliminating pitches, different things like that," Bradley said of his success Tuesday. "It's seeing percentages of what they throw and picking one to eliminate, and that's actually been really helpful. I've kind of toned down the aggression part and not going up there blind. We have good scouting reports and things like that, and it helps a bunch."

Cleveland's 2014 third-round pick has been on a tear at the plate since the middle of April. Through the season's first nine games, Bradley was a .235/.350/.471 hitter with two homers and five RBIs. In 19 games since April 16, the 22-year-old has batted .351/.383/.675 with five homers and 15 RBIs.

Last year, Bradley finished his season with 32 games at Triple-A, hitting .254/.323/.430, a sneak peek at the Minors' highest level and has helped him get going this season.

"It actually helped a lot, coming up for a month here last year and get used to this lifestyle," he told MiLB.com. "It's different from Double-A -- all of the levels are different -- but you go from guys that are really high-rated prospects in Double-A. Then you come up to Triple-A and there are guys you're facing that have big league time or you're playing with a bunch of veterans that are trying to get back.

"It's such a different lifestyle. It's really a great experience, you learn so much from the veteran guys."