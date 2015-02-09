Bradley turns the page with RubberDucks

Cleveland's No. 3 prospect launched a pair of two-run homers and a double to drive in five runs as Double-A Akron blanked Bowie, 15-0, at Prince George's Stadium. Bradley struggled to start the season, recording 10 hits in his first 79 at-bats (.127) with a pair of long balls.

Video: Bradley hits his second homer of the game for Akron

The 21-year-old had a breakout performance Tuesday against Binghamton, delivering a homer, a triple and three RBIs in his second multi-hit game of the season. Despite going 0-for-4 on Wednesday, he's boosted his average 47 points over the last three games.

Bradley's ability to hit for power has been his calling card throughout his professional career. He eclipsed the 20-homer mark each of the past three seasons, going deep 79 times over that span.

After striking out swinging to end the first inning, Bradley laced an RBI double to center field off Orioles No. 4 prospect Hunter Harvey in the third.

In the fifth, the Mississippi native caught hold of a 1-0 fastball and blasted it over the wall in left-center. He came up again in the next frame and turned around a 2-2 pitch to right-center for his second roundtripper.

The third-round pick in the 2014 Draft gave the ball a ride deep into left-center in his final at-bat in the seventh, but it was run down just shy of the warning track by Baysox outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.

Joe Sever and Andrew Calica finished with three hits and a pair of RBIs apiece, while Sicnarf Loopstok and No. 5 prospect Willi Castro each drove in two.

Jake Paulson (1-0) took the ball and scattered seven hits and a walk while fanning three over six frames. The right-hander turned in a solid bounce-back performance after giving up seven runs on 10 hits over 4 2/3 innings in his last outing.

Harvey (0-1) only lasted four innings for Bowie as he surrendered four runs on six hits and walked a pair while striking out two. The righty threw 42 of his 69 pitches for strikes.