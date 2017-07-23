Red Sox calling up Devers from Triple-A

Less than two weeks after they promoted him to Triple-A Pawtucket, the Red Sox announced Sunday they are calling up their top prospect to make his Major League debut.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made the announcement in Anaheim after the Red Sox were beaten by the Angels, 3-2.

Devers, who turns 21 in October, batted .400 with two homers and four RBIs in nine games with Pawtucket. He went 4-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBIs in his Triple-A debut on July 15 and registered three more multi-hit efforts with the PawSox, going 3-for-4 in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Norfolk.