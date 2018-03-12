Red Sox reassign top prospect Chavis
Third baseman hadn't played this spring due to oblique injury
By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | March 11, 2018 1:43 PM ET
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Michael Chavis' brief time in Major League camp ends as it began -- with zero games of Grapefruit League play on his résumé.
The top Red Sox prospect was sent to Minor League camp on Sunday, highlighting a group of 11 players who were reassigned.
Chavis didn't get the chance to make an impact in his first spring with an invitation to Major League Spring Training because of an oblique injury suffered in late February. He's begun swinging again and has resumed baseball activities, but his status for Opening Day -- either with Double-A Portland or Triple-A Pawtucket -- remains up in the air, according to the club.
"It's 'TBD' at this point," vice president of player development Ben Crockett said. "I think we need to get our hands on him in camp on the Minor League side here and we'll get a look for what that progression will look like over the next week to 10 days."
This could have been a big opportunity for the 22-year-old third baseman coming off a stellar season. Chavis nearly doubled his previous career high with 31 home runs and finished with a .282/.347/.563 line in 126 games with Class A Advanced Salem and Portland. He was sent to the Arizona Fall League, where he hit .261/.327/.478 with four homers in 23 games and began getting in work at first base to help him get out of Rafael Devers's shadow in the Boston system. As a result, MLB.com's No. 79 overall prospect was invited to his first big league camp.
Fellow prospects Jalen Beeks (No. 15), Chandler Shepherd (No. 26), Williams Jerez (No. 27) and Ty Buttrey (No. 29) -- all pitchers -- were optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. Catcher Austin Rei, infielder Esteban Quiroz, outfielders Jeremy Barfield and Steve Selsky and right-handers Kyle Martin and Fernando Rodriguez were reassigned with Chavis.
