Mitchell slams his way to a career day

Pittsburgh's sixth-ranked prospect racked up a career-high seven RBIs as Class A Advanced Bradenton romped over Tampa, 13-2, at George M. Steinbrenner Field. He smacked a grand slam and a double on a three-hit afternoon and scored twice.

The Marauders kept on putting runners on base and Cal Mitchell made sure to drive them in.

The game started out quietly for Mitchell with a flyout to center field in the first inning and lineout to second base in the fourth. In the fifth, the left-handed hitter doubled to right, driving in fourth-ranked Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz and No. 28 Mason Martin.

Mitchell came to the plate with the bases jammed in the sixth and smacked the first pitch he saw from Daniel Bies over the right-field wall. The San Diego native got to the righty again in the seventh, singling in MLB.com's No. 63 overall prospect Travis Swaggerty.

Mitchell's previous high for RBIs in a single game was four, last accomplished July 17 against Clearwater when he belted a walk-off grand slam to give Bradenton the victory.

The 2017 second-round pick is batting .264 with 13 long balls, two triples, 19 doubles, 54 RBIs and 45 runs in 87 games. His .443 slugging percentage ranks fifth in the Florida State League and he stands 12th with a .754 OPS. He sports a nine-game hitting streak and has a .361 average in the last 10 games.

Swaggert and Cruz added three hits with a double, RBI and scored three times.