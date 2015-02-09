Bailey nearly unhittable for Buies Creek

Houston's No. 28 prospect carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, eventually allowing one hit and one walk while whiffing eight over a career-best eight innings, but Class A Advanced Buies Creek dropped a 2-1 decision to Wilmington at Jim Perry Stadium. It marked Bailey's fifth consecutive start without allowing a run.

Hits proved hard to come by in the month of July against Brandon Bailey. In his first start of August, he picked up right where he left off.

Gameday box score

Since allowing two runs against Carolina on June 30, the right-hander has strung together 31 2/3 scoreless frames since the start of July. Over his last six outings, he has tallied 33 strikeouts while allowing just 15 hits. In the middle of this run, the 23-year-old twirled five hitless innings against Salem on July 18.

Bailey threw 63 of 93 pitches for strikes while facing just two over the minimum Wednesday. The 23-year-old set down the first five Blue Rocks he faced before issuing a two-out free pass in the second inning to Travis Jones, who took second on a steal. Pitching out of the stretch proved no issue for Bailey, as he fanned Vance Vizcaino to end the frame.

The 2016 sixth-round pick settled in by retiring 18 batters in a row, with the ball leaving the infield only five times on flyouts.

With two down in the eighth, Wilmington broke through in the hit column when Vizcaino legged out an infield single. He was left stranded after Bailey induced an inning-ending groundout to second by No. 21 Royals prospect Brewer Hicklen.

In completing the longest start of his three-year career, the Gonzaga product reduced his ERA to 2.49 -- the lowest mark it's been since April 8 (1.69).

Wilmington rallied for two runs in the ninth for the victory. No. 16 Royals prospect Emmanuel Rivera provided the go-ahead RBI with a sacrifice fly.