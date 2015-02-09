Rodgers powering Hartford to victories

The top-ranked Rockies prospect cranked a go-ahead two-run homer in his second straight game Tuesday, powering Double-A Hartford to a 5-3 win over Portland at Hadlock Field. Rodgers also plated a run with a sacrifice fly and improved his average to .295.

Brendan Rodgers has found his power stroke in May, and even on nights when he's been relatively quiet at the plate, he's proven difficult to contain for long.

Video: Rodgers rips 10th dinger of year for Hartford

During a 2-for-4 day at the plate Sunday, MLB.com's No. 12 overall prospect stepped up to the plate with two runners on in the seventh inning. On an 0-1 pitch from Akron reliever Argenis Angulo, Rodgers slugged an opposite-field three-run shot to propel the Yard Goats to a 13-10 victory.

Two days later, the 21-year-old found himself in a similar situation against Portland in the eighth inning and cashed in again. Following a single by No. 20 Rockies prospect Yonathan Daza to start the stanza, Rodgers slugged a 2-2 offer from Josh Taylor over the left-field wall for a two-run roundtripper.

The 2015 first-round pick sports a five-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in all but three games this month. Rodgers, fourth in the Eastern League and the leader on Hartford with 10 dingers this season, has switched on the power over the last 19 contests. After hitting .286/.326/.488 in April, he's batted .306/.358/.653 in May.

The six homers and 22 RBIs he's amassed over the latest stretch mark the most the Florida native has recorded in either category in any of the five months he's played in Double-A over the past two seasons.

For the season, Rodgers has amassed a .295/.341/.564 slash line with 37 RBIs, which rank second on the circuit behind MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with 45.

Daza notched his ninth multi-hit game of the month on a 3-for-4 night, improving his average to .310 and OPS to .795.