Back to MiLB.com Home

MiLB Top Headlines

Rodgers powers Yard Goats to victory

Top Rockies prospect contributes three-run homer, sacrifice fly

Brendan Rodgers stands tied for fourth in the Eastern League with nine home runs this season. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)

By Josh Horton / MiLB.com | May 20, 2018 5:25 PM ET

It's nice to have Brendan Rodgers on your side. 

Colorado's top prospect slugged a clutch three-run homer and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in Double-A Hartford's 13-10 win over Akron on Sunday at Dunkin' Donuts Park. 

Rodgers deposited a 0-1 offering from RubberDucks right-hander Argenis Angulo over the fence in right-center field in the seventh inning to give the Yard Goats the lead for good. He also plated the Yard Goats' first run in the first, scoring Omar Carrizales with a sacrifice fly to right. 

Video: Yard Goats' Rodgers goes yard

The 2015 first-round pick is hitting .288/.337/.542 with nine homers, a triple and 10 doubles through 40 games in the Eastern League. He played 38 games for Hartford last time after meeting with great success in the California League -- batting .387 with a 1.078 OPS in 51 appearances with Lancaster. 

Anthony Phillips slugged a pair of dingers for the Yard Goats. He lifted a ball over the wall in left-center on a 3-2 count in the first and followed with a line-drive homer to left in the sixth to cap a five-RBI outing. Sam Tidaback chipped in three RBIs during a 3-for-4 performance. 

Gameday box score

Logan Cozart (4-1) allowed one run on one hit while striking out two in 2 1/3 innings of relief and Matt Pierpont fanned one in closing out the ninth for his 11th save. 

Connor Marabell finished a triple away from the cycle while knocking in three runs, Jorma Rodriguez finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Sicnarf Loopstok added a two-run homer for the RubberDucks. 

Josh Horton is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @joshhorton22 This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View More