Rodgers powers Yard Goats to victory

Rodgers deposited a 0-1 offering from RubberDucks right-hander Argenis Angulo over the fence in right-center field in the seventh inning to give the Yard Goats the lead for good. He also plated the Yard Goats' first run in the first, scoring Omar Carrizales with a sacrifice fly to right.

Colorado's top prospect slugged a clutch three-run homer and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly in Double-A Hartford's 13-10 win over Akron on Sunday at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

It's nice to have Brendan Rodgers on your side.

Video: Yard Goats' Rodgers goes yard

The 2015 first-round pick is hitting .288/.337/.542 with nine homers, a triple and 10 doubles through 40 games in the Eastern League. He played 38 games for Hartford last time after meeting with great success in the California League -- batting .387 with a 1.078 OPS in 51 appearances with Lancaster.

Anthony Phillips slugged a pair of dingers for the Yard Goats. He lifted a ball over the wall in left-center on a 3-2 count in the first and followed with a line-drive homer to left in the sixth to cap a five-RBI outing. Sam Tidaback chipped in three RBIs during a 3-for-4 performance.

Logan Cozart (4-1) allowed one run on one hit while striking out two in 2 1/3 innings of relief and Matt Pierpont fanned one in closing out the ninth for his 11th save.

Connor Marabell finished a triple away from the cycle while knocking in three runs, Jorma Rodriguez finished 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Sicnarf Loopstok added a two-run homer for the RubberDucks.