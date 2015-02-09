Reynolds makes grand statement with Indians

The eighth-ranked Pirates prospect crushed a go-ahead grand slam, singled, walked and drove in five runs to help lift Triple-A Indianapolis past Toledo, 8-7, at Victory Field.

Bryan Reynolds didn't just have a good day on Wednesday -- it was grand.

Gameday box score

Reynolds was acquired by Pittsburgh from San Francisco last year in the deal that sent former MVP Andrew McCutchen out west on Jan. 15.

The five RBIs ties a career-high for Reynolds, who accomplished that feat in the California League with San Jose on April 23, 2017. He fell a double shy of the cycle in that game. Wednesday also marked the second grand slam of the 24-year-old's career, with the other occurring last season with Double-A Altoona. He clubbed that homer on June 13 off Binghamton hurler Scott Copeland.

Reynolds has risen a level in the Minors in each of the last three seasons. After posting a .312/.364/.462 line with 63 RBIs and 72 runs scored over 121 games in 2017, the Vanderbilt product hit .302, drove in 46 runs and scored 56 times in 88 Eastern League games last season.

Through 12 games with the Indians this year, Reynolds is off to a red-hot start, batting .362/.434/.745 with 11 RBIs, seven extra-base hits -- including five dingers -- and 10 runs scored.

Against the Mud Hens, Reynolds worked a five-pitch walk off No. 28 Tigers prospect Matt Hall in the first. Two innings later, Reynolds stepped in against Hall again and drove in fifth-ranked Pirates prospect Cole Tucker with an infield base knock to the hole at short.

Video: Reynolds goes grand for Indy

With his squad trailing 5-3 in the fourth, the outfielder saw Hall for a third time -- this time with the bases juiced -- and made quick work of an 0-1 inside fastball, sending it over the wall in center.

No. 43 overall prospect Ke'Bryan Hayes collected a double, a single, an RBI and scored three times -- including Indianapolis' winning run in the ninth. Tucker finished the game 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and two runs scored.

Fifth-ranked Tigers prospect Daz Cameron collected a pair of hits and scored. No. 17 prospect Jacob Robson hit an RBI single and scored during a four-run second for Toledo.