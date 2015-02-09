Reed, Ramos headline Cal League All-Stars

Lake Elsinore's Buddy Reed, the league's top hitter, will be accompanied by home run leader Roberto Ramos of Lancaster on the South roster that'll take on the North squad in this year's All-Star Game, the league announced Monday. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, June 19 at the Hangar in Lancaster at 10:05 ET.

The California League is already known for its strong offense, but there could be some extra fireworks in store for the circuit's midsummer classic.

2018 California League All-Star rosters: North Division | South Division

Reed, a second-round pick by the Padres in 2016, cracked the roster in his second full professional season after sporting a .330 average through 57 games this season while also taking home the Cal League Player of the Month in April. Joining him in the starting lineup will be Ramos, who leads the circuit in homers (16), RBIs (40) and slugging (.644). Awarded with Player of the Week honors in early May, Ramos is sixth in the entire Minors with a 1.038 OPS this season.

On the rubber, the Storm's Reggie Lawson (Padres No. 29) bolsters the group of arms for the South. Through 11 starts, the right-hander is 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 57 strikeouts across as many innings. He'll be joined on the staff by Rancho Cucamonga's Tony Gonsolin (3-2, 3.12 ERA).

For the North side, 2017 first-round picks Daulton Varsho (D-backs' No. 6) and Evan White (Mariners' No. 2) highlights the pack of starters. Varsho, an organizational All-Star in 2017, leads Visalia and is 11th in the league with a .378 OBP. White was batting .282/.352/.406 through 52 games for Modesto before earning a promotion to Triple-A Tacoma last week, though he told MiLB.com that he expects to return to the Nuts soon.

Visalia's Emilio Vargas could get the starting nod on the rubber for the North -- he holds a 5-1 record and the Cal League's best ERA at 1.13. Modesto's Darren McCaughan (3-4, 1.82 ERA) could be another choice to start the contest.

The complete North Division and South Division rosters can be found at those links. Rosters will be updated as additions are made due to promotion or injury.