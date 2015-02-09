Kieboom continues Fresno power surge

Washington's top prospect belted a solo homer in Triple-A Fresno's 4-3 win over the River Cats in 10 innings Monday night. It was Kieboom's third dinger in his last four games, all against Sacramento.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, MLB.com's 25th overall prospect ripped an 0-1 pitch from right-hander Enderson Franco over the wall in left-center field, his seventh of the season. Kieboom went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base, raising his average to .356/.484/.673 with 29 RBIs and 17 extra-base hits in 28 Pacific Coast League games.

After Thursday's game was postponed, the shortstop hit a walk-off three-run shot in the nightcap of Friday's doubleheader. Saturday's game was rained out, so Kieboom had to wait until the first game of Sunday's twinbill to send another one of the yard. He did so in his first at-bat.

The 21-year-old was called up to the Nationals on April 26 and played 11 games in D.C. before being optioned back to Fresno on May 7. Kieboom collected a .128/.209/.282 slash line with a pair of solo taters and four walks with Washington.

Last season, the 6-foot-2 Georgia native batted .280/.357/.444 with 16 homers, 69 RBIs, 48 extra-base hits and nine steals in 123 games split between Double-A Harrisburg and Class A Advanced Potomac.

Fresno tied Monday's game in the eighth when Collin Cowgill raced home on a wild pitch by Fernando Abad and walked off in the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Bengie Gonzalez.

Right-hander Logan Ondrusek (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one hit while striking out three over three scoreless frames.